Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy. The project is named after the group’s late manager, Jordan Feldstein, who tragically passed away in 2017 after a heart attack. “We built this thing together,” lead singer Adam Levine shared via social media. “A piece of me will always be missing. The loss is tragic in ways I’m still learning how to cope with. All I can do is keep him with me and honor him in the best way I know how.”