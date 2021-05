Selena is a Latin music icon whose inspiring life and tragic death continue to capture the hearts and minds of people. Widely known as the Queen of Tejano music, Selena is considered to be one of the most influential Latin artists of all time and her version of upbeat Tejano music is responsible for bringing the entire genre into the limelight. Like many late icons, various aspects of her life continue to come to light after her passing away. Though not portrayed on Netflix’s ‘Selena: The Series,’ one such aspect that became widely discussed after her death for the most unexpected reason was Selena’s religious identity. Let’s explore the role religion played in Selena’s life, and death, and where she lived before passing away.