America’s torrid housing market isn’t showing any signs of slowing down—at least for now. In April, every home sold in the U.S. had at least 5 offers on average according to the National Association of Realtors, while three-quarters of offers for homes represented by Redfin agents resulted in bidding wars. In some markets, homes are selling for up to 30% over ask with no contingencies and 48% of houses nationwide last month sold for more than their original list price. One suburban Washington, D.C. 4-bedroom home reportedly recently had 76 all-cash offers within 72 hours of being listed.