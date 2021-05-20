Jaguars almost couldn't pick Lawrence at No. 1

Jacksonville had some trouble during the 2021 NFL Draft that must have been stress inducing for all parties involved.

The Jaguars had to wait seven minutes to put in the first pick for the draft and waited to call former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence until after the pick was in.

But when they called Lawrence a few times it went straight to voice mail.

Thankfully they finally got the call to go through on head coach Urban Meyer’s personal phone, check out the video below.

