NFL

Dak Backup? Robert Griffin III ‘Likes’ Idea of Cowboys Visit

By Mike Fisher
Posted by 
CowboyMaven
CowboyMaven
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UP4aR_0a5ooVYQ00

FRISCO - A couple of weeks ago, in the wake of Alex Smith’s retirement and Colt McCoy’s move to Arizona, we theorized that the herd of potential Dallas Cowboys No. 2 QBs was thinning down to maybe three.

Jeff Driskel. Brett Hundley. And Robert Griffin III.

The herd just got thinner. And RG3 is aware.

On Tuesday, we used Twitter to both report on and poke fun at Dallas’ search. The Cowboys first whispered that Driskel had a “great visit” to The Star and suggested to at least one media outlet that a signing was pretty much forthcoming.

It never happened.

And now that Driskel has signed with the Houston Texans, the same whispered suggestions want Cowboys Nation to know that QB Brett Hundley, who is this week’s special guest here at The Star, actually ranks higher in their eyes than Driskel did.

Sure he does. And if you believe that, you probably also believe that Dallas never even gave a thought to trading up for Patrick Surtain or Jaycee Horn ahead of their so-called so-called “No. 1 defensive player on the NFL Draft board” Micah Parsons.

Seriously… If they had Hundley ahead of Driskel, why would they invite Driskel to team headquarters first and suggest to the newspaper that they were about to sign him?

Anyway, it was during a Twitter conversation on this very subject in which RG3 got involved. I mentioned Hundley’s Packers-related relationship with Dallas coach Mike McCarthy. Tad Prescott jumped into the conversation, bemoaning the “who-you-know’ nature of these things. (it is notable, by the way, that Tad would be so vocal about this issue given that one of the quarterbacks we are dissecting figures to end up being teammates of his brother Dak).

At one point, I asserted that a true search would include a visit with Griffin, who in terms of skins on the wall is infinitely more accomplished than Driskel, Hundley, Garrett Gilbert, Cooper Rush and Ben DiNucci put together.

RG3 “liked” the tweet. And multiple times “liked” related responses in the same thread.

The Cowboys' inaction here suggests their thoughts. Griffin has spent the last three years as a backup with the Baltimore Ravens. He made two starts, with 50 and 68 rushing yards in those games. He is 31 with a history of injuries ... but the former Texas high-schooler and Baylor star is also a Heisman Trophy winner, was the No. 2 player taken in his draft, and won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year while making the Pro Bowl in 2012.

Is he a scheme fit? Would he serve as a good sounding board for Dak Prescott? If Dak went down, could be bus-drive - or more - Dallas to victory? Are there really things that the Cowboys believe Driskel and Hundley can do that they believe RGIII cannot do?

The Dallas Cowboys have their likes. And now we know Robert Griffin III has his "likes,'' too.

