newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

How Keeping Feathered Friends Can Be A Fantastic New Hobby

thekatynews.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe years 2020 and 2021 have been unique in world history. With all the social distancing measures and the closure and limitation of visits to entertainment and social joints, boredom is rising. However, having some feathered friends in your home can be an excellent way to kill boredom and keep yourself busy. If you already have them at your home, you know that nature is beautiful and they are good friends to help you pass the time. It’s never late to start rearing some feathered friends. To get started, you must understand how keeping feathered friends can be a fantastic new hobby:

thekatynews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bird Migration#Domestic Cats#Bird Species#Bird Conservation#Fun Home#Fun Time#Wild Birds#Wild Dogs#Feathered Friends#Keeping Birds#Birding#Bird Populations#Reflective Glasses#Nature#Birdwatching#Ornithologists#Groom#Patience#Boredom#Choose Seeds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsMidland Reporter-Telegram

Frogs and toads: Country cousins with different lifestyles

To some, they're cute personalities in kids' movies and books. To others they look slimy and warty. But by taking time to observe, you'll find that frogs and toads are amazing amphibians. All toads are frogs, but not all frogs are toads, say naturalists. Nature can be complicated, so let's...
Animalslynxotic.com

Peterson Guides make Perfect Companions for Bird and Animal Watching

With spring now finally in full swing and pretty much all of us looking forward to getting out of our winter caves, taking to the wilds, in whatever part of the country we are in. Hiking while bird and animal watching can be an incredible treat to add more to the pleasure of the outdoors. Rather than relying on our trusty smart phones and a voice assistant or google search, why not go the tried and true route using a vinyl reinforced guide book with the photos and information right at your fingertips? If you do this right there won’t be cellular data reception anyway! Peterson just happens to have a fantastic assortment of guides for just this purpose, so, no matter what part of the US you find yourself in, or which species or category of living creature you expect to encounter check out the guides people as a perfect companion for your journey!
Wyoming, NYThe Daily News Online

Feathered Friends: Cool weather slows spring migration

It’s early May and the cooler weather is holding spring’s progression up like a dam that’s about ready to overflow. That’s what I think most of us are feeling right about now. With cold and frosty nights still possible for several days out as I write this, many plants that had progressed so much have put on the brakes trying to keep their tender new growth concealed a little longer. The migration of the birds, though primarily controlled by the calendar, seems to have slowed down as well. Sure, we have seen the regulars already, but the numbers of each seem to be off from normal. This means that some birds may be holding up just south of us while they wait for the persistent cold air mass to finally move out of the northeast.
AnimalsAmes Tribune

Steve Lekwa: Swallows are beautiful and beneficial to the environment

Swallows may be one of my favorite families of birds. Most are beautifully colored with iridescent blue, green or purple. Some are trimmed with glistening white or orange. All are wonderful fliers that swoop and wheel gracefully about the sky as they hunt for flying insects, their primary food. Several...
Auburn, MAtelegram.com

Mark Blazis: Ticks no fun for our fine feathered friends as well

Just as the Auburn Sportsman’s Club was holding its spring trout derby last weekend, the bird-banding research team stationed there was focused on migratory song birds that were parasitized by ticks. On their night-time flights which can cover a couple hundred miles, the vulnerable birds carry the ticks — often for three or more days — until they fill up and drop off. A tick that attaches itself in New Jersey could easily end up in Massachusetts or northern Maine.
AgricultureMirror

Cicadas can be considered a friend to poultry

Jeff Mulhollem, editor of the magazine “Outdoors News,” suggested in a recent issue that turkey hunters will have a bonus treat in fields that will draw turkeys: Cicadas. They are a favorite food for the birds but only show up once every 17 years or so and this is the year. They could be, Mulhollem suggests, a big boost to the survival of the poults in a year when population numbers have been declining. So in the mid-season it will pay dividends to set up beside fields and wait for them to show up.
AnimalsPosted by
Only In Utah

Brightly-Colored Birds Call Tracy Aviary Home, And It’s Hidden In Plain Sight At This Utah Park

If you love animals, you’ll find plenty of spots in The Salt Lake Valley to see and interact with them. Visit the tigers, elephants, and polar bears at Hogle Zoo, say hello to the penguins, otters, and sharks at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, and pet adorable farm animals at Cross E Ranch. If brightly-colored […] The post Brightly-Colored Birds Call Tracy Aviary Home, And It’s Hidden In Plain Sight At This Utah Park appeared first on Only In Your State.
Animalscheektowagabee.com

Friends of Reinstein Woods

Insects of the Night Some insects are much more active at night. Participants will discover the moths and other insects that are attracted to UV lights and baited trees at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 14. Preregistration is required. Warbler Walk Search through Reinstein Woods during the warbler migration to find these colorful birds at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 15. Those […]
AnimalsPosted by
The Bobby Bones Show

Amy On What Inspired Her New Birding Hobby

The pandemic inspired several people to invest in some new hobbies while they were stuck at home. Bobby Bones Show listeners may have picked up recently that Amy is one of those who picked up a few new hobbies over the past year. First we heard about her working on...
AnimalsNational Audubon Society

Two Fantastic Warblers Anyone Can Find

More than 800 North American birds at your fingertips—all for free. Warblers can be an intimidating bunch for new or casual birders. This is doubly true during spring and fall migration, when hoards of unfamilar species pass through much of the country heading to their northern breeding grounds or south to overwinter, respectively. Suddenly, literally overnight, there are birds everywhere! And many of them are tiny, quick, and located high up in the canopy—usually behind a stupid clump of leaves. What's more, in spring, many warbler species sound similar and, more often than not, sport some shade of yellow. Meanwhile, in fall, most of those same birds have lost all of their bright plumage and require a totally different set of ID knowledge that even gives experienced birders trouble. So, yeah, it can all be a bit overwhelming.
AnimalsFarm and Dairy

Welcoming the influx of spring birds, nests

There is a difference between being startled and being surprised. I can handle being surprised. I am pleasantly surprised when I run into an old friend. I am usually joyful when someone surprises me with delicious food. I am, however, never happy when I am startled. It makes me jumpy...
Animalssarahscoop.com

Beautiful Fish Species For Your Living Room Aquarium

Having an aquarium in your home has many health benefits, including stress and blood pressure reduction. Freshwater tanks are easier to maintain than saltwater tanks, and their inhabitants are more tolerant of newcomers’ errors. Freshwater fish come in a wide range of colors and varieties, ensuring that your aquarium is brimming with life.
Chester County, PAMyChesCo

5 Hobbies to Keep Your Body and Mind Healthy and Happy

As the pandemic continues to restrict many of the places you are able or inclined to go, finding ways to stay active is important for keeping the body and mind healthy and happy. Here are some ideas for new hobbies to try. Learn a language: Bonjour! ¡Hola! With an array...
AnimalsPosted by
MassLive.com

Bird-a-thon draws attention to feathered friends

Here’s an event you can tweet about: Bird-a-thon, Mass Audubon’s biggest annual fundraiser. It will take place May 14-15, during peak spring migration period. Participants of all abilities will compete to identify the most bird species and complete nature activities in 24 hours. “Our mission has always been to connect...
AnimalsBemidji Pioneer

BLANE KLEMEK OUTDOORS: Keep your eyes peeled for springtime bird migration

Migration has evolved so wildlife can remain active year-round. Obviously, this is only part of the reason, because many species of animals do not migrate at all and remains in an area year-round. Some species, however, have solved the problem of coping with extreme environmental conditions by hibernating or slumbering inside cozy dens throughout the coldest of winter days.
Animalsifallsjournal.com

Monarchs need help

Li Cohen in a February CBS news report relayed that 26 per cent of monarchs were lost between 2019 and 2020 due to several reasons. There are things that we can do to help these icons of beauty and freedom that we love so much. One thing is to learn more about what we can do. I realized how little I knew when a Christmas gift book, “The Monarch” by Kylee Baumle, came my way. It was an eye-opener.
AnimalsSun-Journal

Hunting: All things considered, the wild turkey truly is a magnificent bird

Appearances can be sometimes be deceiving. Scratching under a backyard bird feeder or dusting in a dirt driveway, the wild turkey may seem like little more than a very overgrown chicken. Pecking at his reflection in your chrome bumper or menacing pets and children, Old Tom might make you consider him dull-witted and a nuisance. Before you judge this book by its feathery cover, however, it would be wise to know a little more about this remarkable bird.
AnimalsBemidji Pioneer

BLANE KLEMEK OUTDOORS: Reclusive birds are more often heard, not seen

Lake Assawa is hosting its usual avian assemblage: red-winged blackbirds, Canada geese, ring-necked ducks, a pair of trumpeter swans, and the occasional guest appearance of a common loon or two. Some birds, however, are hard to find and observe, save for their voices. One such bird that has made a...
Home & Gardentheeverygirl.com

20 Warm-Weather Hobbies You Can Start Today

I don’t want to jinx it and scare away warm Chicago temps but summer is almost upon us which means that it’s the perfect time to finally adopt that summer hobby you’ve always wanted to try. If there’s one thing that I’ve learned about adulthood, it’s that finding a hobby...
PetsClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s how you can best prepare your furry friend for time away from you

As people spent more time at home after the pandemic began, many opted to adopt puppies and dogs. Spending so much time together at home has been great, but now, pet owners are preparing to go back to work or on vacation. So how can you best prep your pooch for the unfamiliar separation?