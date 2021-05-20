newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Arab woman receives kidney of Jewish man lynched in violent attacks

By Jane Dalton
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 15 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oQrYE_0a5ooR1W00

A kidney from a Jewish man lynched in a violent attack in Israel has been donated to an Arab woman.

Randa Awis, who had waited nine years for an organ, said after the operation that she wished for peace between us Jews and Arabs.

Ferocious cross-border fighting in Gaza, which is believed to have killed more than 240 people, has prompted wider violence .

Yigal Yehoshua, 56, died of his wounds from reportedly being hit on the head by a brick during a night of disturbances in Lod, near Tel Aviv last week. Doctors had fought for days to save him.

His family decided to donate his organs, which were transplanted into the bodies of five patients, Israeli National News said.

After her operation, Ms Awis said: “I thank Yigal’s family, from heaven they will be comforted and Yigal is in a better place. For me, he has become part of my family.”

The 58-year-old Arab, who lives in Jerusalem, told Israeli broadcaster N12 : “I feel much better now. This Jewish kidney has now become a part of me. My daughter grew up with Jews and speaks Hebrew like them. We are all human beings.”

Of the fighting, she said: “All my life I have lived with Jews and there has never been such a thing. It hurts me for the little children who are harmed in this war. There should be peace between us.”

Nivin Awis, one of her daughters, said it was “crazy” that Mr Yehoshua had been killed by Arabs “and we too are Arabs - it is indescribable”.

She said her family would be happy to meet his: “We’ll tell them that we participate in their sorrow, we are not in favour of murder of children or adults, no murder whatsoever, we will say thank you for what they did for us, easing our lives. For our mother it was previously very difficult.”

Fayrouz, another daughter, said: “I want to meet Yigal’s family, we will for ever have something that belongs to them. We are all human beings and there should be no free hatred here.”

Abed Khalaileh, director of the transplant unit at Hadassah Hebrew University Medical Centre, said: “I want to say a big thank you to the donor’s family, this is a very unfortunate case and it is impossible not to think about the difficulty the family is going through… Life has to go on and we will help everyone.”

View All 22 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

129K+
Followers
75K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arabs#Kidney#Jerusalem#Jews#Family Violence#Gaza#Jewish#Lod#Israeli National News#Attacks#Man#Hebrew#Mr Yehoshua#Israeli Broadcaster N12#Disturbances#Human Beings#Doctors#Tel Aviv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Supreme CourtThe Jewish Press

Somebody Tell the Media the Sheikh Jarrah ‘Evictions’ are of Arabs Who Stole Jewish-Owned Homes

The Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood, a.k.a. Sheikh Jarrah, is located in north Jerusalem, near the Shimon Hatzadik Cave and the Nahalat Shimon neighborhood. The neighborhood was established by Jewish settlers in 1890, and its Jewish residents were forced out by the British mandatory government during the War of Independence. In the early 2000s, after a long legal battle, Jewish residents started to come back to Shimon Hatzadik.
WorldBBC

Wael al-Saad Tawadros: Coptic monk hanged over bishop's murder in Egypt

A Coptic Christian monk who was convicted over the 2018 killing of the head of an ancient Egyptian desert monastery has been hanged. Bishop Epiphanius was found bludgeoned to death in July 2018 at Saint Macarius monastery in the Western Desert. Another monk convicted for his role in the crime...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Arab-Jewish Civil War Erupts in Central Israeli City, Lod

A full-scale war is taking place in the mixed Arab-Israeli city of Lod, near Ben Gurion International Airport. Arab rioters began burning Jewish homes late Tuesday night. A Jewish man was seriously wounded by stone-throwers as the funeral of an Arab protester who died in the central Israeli city descended into violence.
Middle EastPosted by
WDBO

The Latest: Shin Bet chief vows to catch violent Arabs, Jews

JERUSALEM — (AP) — The Latest on the stepped-up fighting between Israel and militant Hamas rulers (all times local):. JERUSALEM — The head of Israel’s Shin Bet says the service won’t tolerate ethnic violence “by Arabs nor by Jews” after nightly clashes this week in some of the country’s cities.
Sex CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Man accused of encouraging terrorism said Nazis should have ‘finished the job’ in Holocaust, court hears

An alleged neo-Nazi said the only issue with the Holocaust was that “we did not finish the job” and that the “entire Jewish race” should have been killed, a court has heard.Andrew Dymock, 23, is accused of 15 offences including encouraging terrorism using websites, propaganda posters, social media posts and articles he is accused of creating.Prosecutors allege that he set up and operated the website and social media accounts for a neo-Nazi group called System Resistance Network (SRN) in 2017 and 2018.One article uploaded to its website in October 2017 was called “The Truth about the Holocaust”, the Old Bailey...
Africa360aproko.com

Victims of herdsmen attacks buried in Benue

Some of the victims of the recent herdsmen attacks in communities in Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State, have been buried in a mass grave. It will be recalled that no fewer than 19 persons were killed when suspected Fulani herdsmen on Monday, attacked Tse Amgbem, Udam near Aondoana, and Agbanu Seghev/Ukuse, all in Gwer West.
Violent Crimeshumanrightsvoices.org

Jewish teen seriously hurt in Beersheba stabbing; Arab Israeli suspect arrested

A Jewish teenager was seriously wounded in a stabbing outside the Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba on Tuesday, amid a clash between Arab and Jewish student protesters. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators had been rallying outside the southern city's Ben Gurion University over the pending evictions in East Jerusalem, as Jewish students organized a counter-protest across the street, outside the hospital.
Middle Eastthenationalnews.com

Israeli leaders demand end to attacks by Jews and Arabs

Israeli political and religious leaders demanded Arabs and Jews end their rampage in several towns on Wednesday night, as passers-by were beaten and cars set ablaze. Police said a driver in his thirties was brutally attacked in Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv. Footage published by Israeli media shows a...
ProtestsYNET News

Protests held worldwide as French Jew's killer escapes trial

Protests were held around the world on Sunday over the court decision in France to allow a man who murdered French Jewish woman Sarah Halimi to avoid trial on the grounds he acted in a drug-induced delirium. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. Jewish groups have reacted with outrage to...
Protestshumanrightsvoices.org

Arab rioters attack Jewish man's car near Old City; 21 police officers injured in riots

A group of Palestinian rioters attacked a Jewish man's car outside the Old City of Jerusalem on Monday morning, resulting in him driving the vehicle into one of them. Video footage from the scene (above) showed the young Arab men throwing rocks and other objects at the car as it came to a stop due to traffic near the Lions Gate entrance to the Old City. They were then seen trying to drag him and his passengers out of the vehicle.
Kansas StateCleveland Jewish News

Man behind deadly 2014 attack at Kansas Jewish centers dies in prison

White supremacist Frazier Glenn Miller Jr., who was responsible for killing three people at a Jewish community center and assisted-living/Jewish retirement facility in Kansas City, Kan., in 2014, died in prison on Monday. Miller was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death in 2015 for his attacks on the...
Worldsdjewishworld.com

Arab-Jewish Strife Repeats That of a Century Ago

LONDON, England — A century has passed and nothing has changed. It is a depressing thought that nothing seems to have changed in the last hundred years in regard to Arab/Jewish relations in Israel/Palestine. Almost exactly 100 years ago the Holy Land was riven by a series of Arab riots...
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Violence grips mixed Arab-Jewish towns in Israel as tensions flare

JAFFA, Israel (Reuters) - Violence in mixed Jewish-Arab towns in Israel flared early on Wednesday amid growing anger within the country’s Arab minority over Israeli air strikes on Gaza and police raids on Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a state of emergency in Lod, near Tel Aviv,...