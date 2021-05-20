Duskie Estes Reveals The Strangest Item In Her Fridge
What is the weirdest thing in your fridge? Could it be that jar of fruit punch-flavored pickles you bought at Walmart on a whim, or perhaps a jar of Vegemite you were gifted by an Australian frenemy? (No true friend would expect you to eat that nasty stuff). Maybe it's a science experiment moldering in some forgotten corner that might once have been leftover Thai takeout, or perhaps Italian, or ... who knows, since by now it's an unspeakable slime monster that's likely to start stretching out tentacles and sucking other foodstuffs into its horrible maw unless you do some fridge cleaning ASAP.www.mashed.com