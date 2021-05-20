Cowboy 2021 position groups: Evaluating the wide receivers
The Dallas Cowboys offense this season, just like last season, has the potential to be one of the top offenses in the NFL. Unfortunately, injuries at quarterback, offensive line, tight end, and nagging injuries at wide receiver derailed the chances of that happening last season. This season the Cowboys offense is coming back healthy according to the organization’s media blitz. Dak Prescott is returning from a devastating ankle injury and the team is also getting back tight end Blake Jarwin, and the offensive line should be back to normal.www.bloggingtheboys.com