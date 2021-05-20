newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

SSFC Podcast, Episode 52: MNT roster released

By Donald Wine II
starsandstripesfc.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USMNT has a 27-player roster for their upcoming friendly against Switzerland on May 30th. Gregg Berhalter just released the roster this morning and we do a quick reaction to some of the names on this list on Episode 52. Of course, some names are off this list, like Christian...

www.starsandstripesfc.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Green
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Gregg Berhalter
Person
Jordan Morris
Person
Deandre Yedlin
Person
Weston Mckennie
Person
Tyler Adams
Person
Zack Steffen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mnt#Ssfc Podcast#Usmnt#Back Guys#Topic Suggestions#National Team#Denver
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
Country
Switzerland
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Talking Chop Podcast Episode 287: Back to .500 with a big week

The Atlanta Braves enjoyed a positive week, winning back-to-back series to reach the .500 mark for the season. That makes for a more optimistic podcast experience, and the Talking Chop Podcast returns for Episode 287 on a fine Sunday evening. TC’s Scott Coleman and Brad Rowland discuss the following:. Shane...
Sportsvype.com

VYPE U Podcast Episode 16: Anthony Gregory

Join Will and Robert as they talk High School Sports and talk with fellow Strake Jesuit Student-Athlete Anthony Gregory as he prepares for State this weekend. VYPE U Behind the Lens: Selected All-Star Basketball Players Battle on the Same Court. 06 May, 2021. 05 May, 2021. The 2021 UIL Baseball...
Soccernewyorkredbulls.com

PODCAST | Red Bulls Weekly: Episode 10

After scoring his first goal for the club, Frankie Amaya stops by to chat with Matt Harmon and Connor Lade about joining the Red Bulls, the season so far and New Jersey's best beaches.
Sportsrunnerstribe.com

Inside Running Podcast Episode 183: Brad Kahlefeldt

This week’s episode is sponsored by Mizuno, tune in for our review on the all new Mizuno Wave Rider 25 available at www.mizuno.com.au. Julian battles achilles soreness throughout the week after getting over last week’s knee problems. Brad stays home and hosts a quick long run down at Mulligans Flat.
College Sportschatsports.com

Podcast: Commitment, loyalty, roster management in the transfer portal era

Land-Grant Holy Land’s newest podcast series, Stick to Sports, will be unlike any podcast you’ve heard on the Ohio State beat. Your hosts, Jordan Williams and Matt Tamanini, will (of course) talk Ohio State football, but the primary focus of the show will be on what’s going on around the periphery, such as weird/funny happenings in college football and the sports world at large, as well as other things that keep us interested in between games, whether that’s pop culture, social media trends— you name it.
NFLganggreennation.com

Jets Podcast: Schedule Release and Listener Spotlight Return

The NFL schedule has been released. We already knew the opponents the Jets would face this year, but we now know the order of the games, the kickoff times, and the television broadcasts (unless the games are flexed). I am not a big fan of schedule release day. I think it has too much hype, but there still are a handful of takeaways. In the first segment of today’s podcast, I discuss some of them.
Iowa State247Sports

Podcast: Breaking down the Iowa State roster following offseason additions

Today, CycloneAlert's Michael Swain takes a big picture look at the Iowa State roster after a busy spring that included a lot of player movement. The roster looks a lot different now than it did when T.J. Otzelberger took over as head coach in mid-March. In total, five players (Tyler Harris, Darlinstone Dubar, Dudley Blackwell, Rasir Bolton and Jalen Coleman-Lands) from last year's team have put their names in the transfer portal. On the other side, Iowa State has added six transfers in Penn State guard Izaiah Brockington, Minnesota guard Gabe Kalscheur, Kansas wing Tristan Enaruna, Washington State big man Aljaz Kunc, Denver big man Robert Jones and UNLV guard Caleb Grill. What should fans expect from the incoming transfers as well as four-star guard Tyrese Hunter? And how could Iowa State look to play with the current roster? Those questions are answered on this week's podcast.
Basketballtheprospectordaily.com

The Prospector Podcast – Season 4, Episode 5

With commencement ceremonies around the corner, The Prospector Podcast’s graduation special includes an interview between Victoria Rivas and top ten senior, Luis Hinojos. Nicole Lopez covers UTEP’s annual Student Leadership Awards, while sports editor Michael Cuviello gives listeners an exclusive interview with the university’s new men’s basketball head coach, Joe Golding.
Hockeysbncollegehockey.com

Canada Releases Olympics Centralization Roster

Hockey Canada announced on Wednesday the 28 women that will centralize next season in preparation for the 2022 Winter Olympics. As one has come to expect from Canada in international competition, it’s a talented, experienced roster that inexplicably excludes Daryl Watts. Four players with current NCAA eligibility were selected to...
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers Release Rookie Minicamp Roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their 2021 rookie minicamp roster, a three-day event taking place from today through Sunday. 34 players will participate. This year’s minicamp roster looks different due to the limitations on the number of tryout players. Each team was allowed only a maximum of five tryout players instead of the Steelers’ typical 15-20. That will greatly reduce the overall roster size and make this week of practice more challenging than normal. Of course, rookie minicamps weren’t even held last year so the fact these rookies and first-year players can be on the field is a welcomed sight.