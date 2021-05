[ST. PAUL, MN] – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz kicked off the Minnesota fishing opener today in Otter Tail County by casting a line this morning on Otter Tail Lake. “It was a beautiful morning here in Otter Tail County to get out on the water for the fishing opener,” said Governor Walz. “Fishing brings Minnesotans together, it brings tourism to our communities, and it puts a spotlight on the outdoor opportunities Minnesota has to offer. I’m grateful to our Otter Tail County hosts, especially my guide and lifelong fisherman, Eric Koep, for putting together an incredible event that officially kicked off summer in Minnesota.”