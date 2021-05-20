Game #40 on Juan Soto’s MLB debut anniversary day!

Three years ago, Juan Soto stepped onto the big stage for his MLB debut in his Washington Nationals uniform at 19 years of age . It was more than most of us expected, and now he is a bona fide superstar. The only thing standing in the way of Soto and sustained greatness is his health. Last night he smashed his first home run in a dozen days, but he has only hit two home runs in the past 40 days, mostly because of his health and getting his timing back.