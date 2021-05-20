newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Game #40 on Juan Soto’s MLB debut anniversary day!

Posted by 
Talk Nats
Talk Nats
 14 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Three years ago, Juan Soto stepped onto the big stage for his MLB debut in his Washington Nationals uniform at 19 years of age . It was more than most of us expected, and now he is a bona fide superstar. The only thing standing in the way of Soto and sustained greatness is his health. Last night he smashed his first home run in a dozen days, but he has only hit two home runs in the past 40 days, mostly because of his health and getting his timing back.

www.talknats.com
Talk Nats

Talk Nats

Washington, DC
44
Followers
539
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

We cover all of the news of the Washington Nationals baseball team including breaking news, player notes, and statistics.

 http://www.TalkNats.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erick Fedde
Person
Patrick Corbin
Person
Starlin Castro
Person
Alex Avila
Person
Jon Lester
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Stephen Strasburg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Mlb Network#Diamondbacks#Home Run#The League#Covid#Orioles#Chicago Cubs Stadium#Illinois 1st Pitch#Mlb Network#Mlb Tv Nats Radio#Runs#Play#Risp Spots#Wrigley Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
Related
MLBPosted by
Talk Nats

Patrick Corbin showed his ace pitching; Are you saying there’s a chance?

The Washington Nationals got their much needed great outing from Patrick Corbin last night and that is good news. Unfortunately, Joe Ross had a 10-run meltdown the night before after he started the season as the Nats best pitcher. Health and consistency is the new problem while exposing other issues within the pitcher’s repertoires.
MLBCBS Sports

Nationals' Juan Soto: Not starting Thursday

Soto (shoulder) remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game against Atlanta. Soto was activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday but still isn't throwing at 100 percent as he continues to recover from a left shoulder strain. Soto should be available as a pinch hitter once again Thursday, but Yadiel Hernandez will start in right field and bat second.
MLBCBS Sports

Nationals' Joe Ross: Starting Tuesday vs. Atlanta

Ross will start Tuesday against Atlanta, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. The right-hander will be pushed back and will pitch on extended rest. He has not made an appearance since April 24. A dismal third start inflated Ross' ERA, but he's pitched well to the tune of one earned run in the other three outings combined.
MLBchatsports.com

MLB Stacks: Tuesday 5/4

Freddie Freeman is batting 5 for 10 with two home runs against Nationals starter, Joe Ross. Ozzie Albies is batting 3 for 4 against the right hander and will hold down the clean up spot tonight. Dansby Swanson is batting .333 in 10 at bats against Ross with a home run and five RBI. Marcell Ozuna has a double and a triple at nine at bats against Ross. What am I getting towards? Joe Ross has allowed the Atlanta Braves to bat .395 over 38 at bats, striking out less than 23% of opposing batters.
NFLsportschatplace.com

Washington Nationals vs Miami Marlins MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 4/30/21

Miami Marlins (11-13) at Washington Nationals (9-12) Pablo Lopez (0-2) (2.93) vs. Joe Ross (2-1) (4.64) The Line: Washington Nationals / Miami Marlins --- Over/Under: Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. The Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals meet Friday in MLB action at Nationals Park. The Miami Marlins look for...
MLBPosted by
Action News Jax

Two-way star: Braves' Ynoa hits slam, slams door on Nats

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Braves may not have the next Shohei Ohtani on their hands, but for one night, Huascar Ynoa outdid even the majors' most potent two-way threat. Ynoa hit a grand slam and pitched seven stress-free innings, leading Atlanta to a 6-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.
MLBmasnsports.com

Soto’s return to right field lengthens Nationals lineup

Somewhere between Yankee Stadium’s unique configuration and Juan Soto’s eagerness to return to the outfield, Nationals manager Davey Martinez thinks he’s seen enough progress from Soto’s strained left shoulder to put the slugger back in right field for today’s matinee against the Yankees. Soto, who served as the designated hitter...
MLBBirmingham Star

Juan Soto, Nationals hope for clutch hitting vs. Yankees

A visit to Yankee Stadium may be coming at a good time for Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals. Activated off the injured list Tuesday, Soto was limited to pinch-hitting duties the past three days. However, a trip to an American League ballpark creates an opportunity for the Nationals to use him as a designated hitter Friday when they visit the New York Yankees.
MLBPosted by
Talk Nats

Who are the Nationals’ biggest rivals?

The National League East could be called the most competitive division in baseball with at least 3 NL East teams that have a genuine chance to make the playoffs, while the other 2 could get there with a little luck and ingenuity. In such a talented division, the typical division rivalries are bound to be legendary, but who are the Nationals’ greatest rival? Today, I will break down some top candidates for the team most worthy of the title.
MLBDodger Insider

Ross gets the nod as Nats look to extend win-streak in Game 1 vs. Braves

RHP Huascar Ynoa (2–1, 2.96) | RHP Joe Ross (2–1, 4.64) Tuesday, May 4, 2021 | 7:05 p.m. | Game #25 / Home #14. Nationals Park | Washington, D.C. TV: MASN | Radio: 106.7 The Fan / Nationals Radio Network. IT’S CALLED A WINNING STREAK. The Washington Nationals enter this...
Carbondale, PAScranton Times

IN THE DUGOUT: McGee steps out of shadows

Nearly two years since Holy Cross last played a softball game, there were still big shoes to fill. The long shadow cast by 2019 state Class 2A Player of the Year Jenna Bradley fell upon senior Erin McGee, the heir apparent to take over the Holy Cross pitching duties — a year ago.
MLBMidland Reporter-Telegram

Juan Soto is back for the Nats. But for the moment, he's their high-caliber pinch hitter.

WASHINGTON - For the next couple games, at least the rest of a series with the Atlanta Braves, the Washington Nationals will have the league's best bench player. It is not exactly a sign of insane depth. It is just that, at the moment, Juan Soto can't throw without feeling discomfort in his left triceps. So he remains a not-so-secret weapon, an option to pinch-hit in the late innings and flip a score with his bat.
MLBPosted by
Talk Nats

It only took one big swing and one ace outing to extend the Nats winning streak to four!

The Washington Nationals are back to .500 and guaranteed to be in a two-team tie atop the NL East at the end of play tonight. This 4-game winning streak came on one swing off the bat by Ryan Zimmerman who crushed a Trevor Rogers fastball for all of the Nats scoring, and Max Scherzer went the route of legends with a complete game 106 pitch outing with a 3-1 final score to sweep their first series of the season.
MLBDodger Insider

Ross gets the start in rubber match against the Yankees

RHP Joe Ross (2–2, 4.39) | RHP Domingo Germán (2–2, 4.32) Sunday, May 9, 2021 | 1:05 p.m. | Game #30 / Road #14. TV: MASN 2 | Radio: 106.7 The Fan / Nationals Radio Network. RUBBER MEETS THE ROAD. After a rain-delayed start, the Nationals dropped game two of...