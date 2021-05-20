'We've got great DNA for the expansion'

newsbreak-logo
NORWALK — Go big or go home.

Members of the Firelands Historical Society got an up-close and personal look at what could be its future.

A $1 million expansion project is in the works for a new building to the northeast of the Laning-Young Building, 9 Case St. It will include work to the parking lot, a new entrance and outside space for shows and gatherings.

"We've got some ideas," new society president Chris Hipp said. "We've got a great DNA for the expansion."

Hipp said the possibilities are endless and may of them have been discussed.

Workshops were held and here are some of the ideas:

• Tell the Firelands story; The original story.

• Celebrate the people and industry of the region; the heritage.

• Immersive Native American experience.

• Armory/military exhibit and tribute.

• Space for expansion.

• Space for temporary exhibits.

• Entrance/utilize existing space; the historic home and auxiliary building.

"It's going to be a really great space," said Rodney Heiligmann, of LifeFormations Inc., in Cincinnati.

He said the outside space will provide room for food trucks, performers, live music and deejays, just to name a few.

"A great outdoor evening ... a social courtyard, town square for this part of town," he said. "Fun things that make the museum exist. How do we get people to remember the museum?

"This is a place you want to look at ... The history lives today through the different communities you have, the different technologies we have, the different groups we have."

The proposed metal building will be 130 by 60 and 7,800 square feet.

Here are the steps:

• Conceptual design.

• Capital campaign (you are here).

• Architectural design.

• Exhibit design.

• Building permit acquisition.

• Contractor selection.

• Building construction/exhibit fabrication.

• Exhibit installation.

• Grand opening.

Also discussed were improvements that would be made to the existing museum across the street.

Eric Ebinger and Mike Reer were elected to the board of trustees at Wednesday's meeting, joining Dick Suhr, Anna Bristol, Bill Knadler, Anne Day, Roger Dickman, Matt Burr and DeEtte Zimmerman.

Longtime member Mary Carabin retired from the board, while Fred Downey moved up to second vice-president.

Carabin was named a Firelands Pioneer, joining Henry Timman, Mary Stewart, John Elmlinger and John Schumm.

Also, displayed for the first time was a letter from Aaron Burr to Alexander Hamilton. This letter is dated June 22, 1804. Three weeks before their famous duel. This letter is a “copy press."

It is an original copy made from Aaron Burr’s letter, pressed immediately from the original and was kept by his second, William Van Ness. This is the letter the National Archives and Library of Congress copied for their collection. The original has never been located.

