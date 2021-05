Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, responsible for around one out of every four deaths per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There are a number of factors that can increase your risk of developing it, including high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking. Now a new study claims that your relationship can also influence your chances of the deadly medical condition. Read on to find out what can increase your heart disease risk—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these 98 Symptoms To Watch For Even After COVID Vaccination.