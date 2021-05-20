Gillette Releases Catchy Jingle To Reduce Stigma Around Pubic Hair

Are you ready? Ready to have more fun? Chances are you've been contemplating going blonde for a minute. Let this serve as a sign from the universe to go for it! While it's always best to consult a professional, if quarantine has you cooped inside, here is a step-by-step guide to safely bleaching your own hair at home. ELLE.com talked to Colorist and R+ Co Collective member Richy Kandasamy and Wella Colorcharm and Clairol Professional Top Artist Oliver Adams who broke down 12 steps to giving yourself the ultimate bleach from the comfort of your own home. Oh, and for the people in the back, Kandasamy's best tip is, "Go to a salon or let a hairdresser do their job." If you still can't hear us, read on for a safe guide to DIY bleach blonde hair.