Gillette Releases Catchy Jingle To Reduce Stigma Around Pubic Hair
A new Gillette Venus ad features adorable singing and dancing pubic hairs to remind us that “there’s nothing diabolical about this little follicle”. Body hair — pubic hair, in particular — is totally normal in all its forms, no matter its texture, color, or how much or how little you’ve got. But society’s beauty standards have long had a lot to say about what we choose to do with our hair down there, so the latest ad campaign from Gillette Venus aims to normalize doing whatever the hell we want with our pubic hair… and yes, it’s complete with a catchy AF jingle sung by delightful dancing pubes.www.scarymommy.com