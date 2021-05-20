newsbreak-logo
Missouri State

Missouri high school student donates college savings after receiving full-ride scholarship

By Nexstar Media Wire
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleST. CHARLES, Mo. (KTVI) – A star high school student in Missouri who has received a full-ride scholarship is now using his college savings to help others. Joshua Nelson, a senior at St. Charles West High School, has gone above and beyond in the classroom, and his commitment to his education and involvement in school programs has been rewarded with a scholarship to Southeast Missouri State University for academic excellence.

