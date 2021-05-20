Missouri high school student donates college savings after receiving full-ride scholarship

ST CHARLES, Mo. — The COVID-19 pandemic has led to many changes in day-to-day lives, and schools in particular have had to cope with new changes at every level of learning. Schools everywhere have had to rework their systems in order to accommodate new social distancing protocols with many schools switching to online or hybrid classrooms to keep students and faculty safe. For those studying education and working towards their certifications, COVID-19 has changed many aspects of their studies. Some practicums that used to take place in the field have been moved to an online only setting, with students completing their required hours by diligently watching classroom videos complied by the Lindenwood University School of Education faculty. Lindenwood-educated teachers have risen to the challenge and have been continuing their work as developing educators.