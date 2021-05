JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Elks Lodge #995 has a proud tradition of holding events for the Anne Carlsen Center for Children. Typically, the event consists of a day where the children go and enjoy a movie at our local movie theater with a pizza party to follow. Like all other community-based projects this year, everyone’s safety and wellbeing under COVID-19 is our main priority. Elks lodge #995 unfortunately had to make the decision to void the event for the children this year due to the pandemic, but came together and chose to benefit the children in another way to meet pressing needs.