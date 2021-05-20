newsbreak-logo
New York City, NY

Art, Watches, and Luxury Collectibles at Sotheby’s The Emporium Retail Shop in New York City

 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSotheby’s is entering into the retail space with their newly-minted New York City store, The Emporium. Offering a monthly selection of luxury goods, these will be selected each month by influencers and tastemakers. The first edit, curated by Gucci Westman, offers thirty-eight items, including artwork, fine jewelry, and home décor. After one month, they’ll be replaced by a new selection from the next curator.

#Luxury Goods#Designer Handbags#Art Galleries#Luxury Collectibles#Sotheby#The Emporium#Loewe Weaves#Luxury Items#Watches#Fine Art#Fine Jewelry#Furniture#Artwork#Online Marketplace#Gucci#Curator
