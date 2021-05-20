Art, Watches, and Luxury Collectibles at Sotheby’s The Emporium Retail Shop in New York City
Sotheby’s is entering into the retail space with their newly-minted New York City store, The Emporium. Offering a monthly selection of luxury goods, these will be selected each month by influencers and tastemakers. The first edit, curated by Gucci Westman, offers thirty-eight items, including artwork, fine jewelry, and home décor. After one month, they’ll be replaced by a new selection from the next curator.porhomme.com