newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: The Young Bucks vs. The Varsity Blonds for the AEW Tag Titles, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. The Acclaimed, Christian Cage vs. Matt Sydal, Serena Deeb vs. Red Velvet for the NWA Women’s Championship

Prowrestling.net
 14 hours ago

The Young Bucks vs. The Varsity Blonds for the AEW Tag Titles: The match is exactly what it needed to be with the young Blonds team looking impressive before the heel champions put them away. The post match angle was a lot of fun with Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston stealing the pricey Dior shoes that we’ve heard so much about in recent weeks. Kingston appeared to have far more shoe stealing experience than Moxley, as he impressively removed Nick Jackson’s shoes and socks before Moxley was able to even untie one of Matt Jackson’s shoes.

prowrestling.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Gunn
Person
Christian Cage
Person
Serena Deeb
Person
Renee Paquette
Person
Orange Cassidy
Person
Hikaru Shida
Person
Britt Baker
Person
Jon Moxley
Person
Frankie Kazarian
Person
Eddie Kingston
Person
Matt Sydal
Person
Nick Jackson
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Kenny Omega
Person
Lance Archer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Red Velvet#Hits#Nwa#Into The Wild#The Acclaimed#The Casino Battle Royale#Major League#Aew Women#Aew Championship#Aew Tag#Varsity Blonds#Wild Thing#England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
AEW
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
Related
WWEProwrestling.net

5/10 AEW Dark Elevation results: Bailin’s review of Jon Moxley vs. Danny Limelight, Jurassic Express vs. Chaos Project, Isiah Kassidy vs. Alex Reynolds, Eddie Kingston vs. VSK, Thunder Rosa vs. Renee Michelle, Britt Baker vs. Raychell Rose

AEW Dark: Elevation (Episode 9) Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight were on commentary and welcomed us to the show. Tony sent it to Justin Roberts for the introduction of our first match…. 1. David Ali vs. Lee Johnson. Both wrestlers received the televised entrance. Back and forth match throughout until...
WWE411mania.com

Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 8) Review 5.10.21

Well everyone, it’s time for another episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. Oh, we’re nearly at a 2 hour run time this week. Joy. Well on the plus side we’ll have Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Tay Conti, and more in action. Per usual Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight are on commentary.
WWEcultaholic.com

Jon Moxley And Eddie Kingston Vs. The Acclaimed Added To AEW Dynamite

A match pitting Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston against The Acclaimed has been added to this Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite. Moxley and Kingston are currently engaged in a feud with The Elite, in particular World Tag Team champions The Young Bucks. After The Bucks' victory over SCU on Wednesday (which resulted in the forced split of Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian), Moxley and Kingston angrily trashed The Elite's locker room.
WWE411mania.com

Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 5.12.21

THE Rs Are BACK!!! Check out this week’s edition that covers RAW, NXT, and AEW!. It’s Wednesday…you know what that means. AEW starts with a weird, “I’m home from war, son” video starring John C. Reilly. Credits roll. It’s awkward. They make the upcoming Moxley vs Nagata a huge deal,...
WWEPosted by
aiptcomics

Last night’s AEW Dynamite was the best, man

Dynamite started with a cold open for Jon Moxley vs Yuji Nagata, so who am I to buck the tradition? It’s Blue Justice! Ren Narita! Rocky Romero! Wild Thing! Oh my God, this show’s start was so wild that I no-joke watched the first few minutes near teary-eyed. Listen to...
WWEPWMania

Jon Moxley And Yuji Nagata Hype Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Match For The IWGP U.S. Championship

AEW star Jon Moxley and NJPW star Yuji Nagata will make history during tonight’s AEW Dynamite show on TNT as they do battle for Moxley’s IWGP United States Title. Tonight’s match will be the AEW debut for the 53 year old Nagata, and his return to TNT after wrestling more than 50 matches for WCW in 1997 and 1998. Nagata’s last match on TNT came during the July 20, 1998 WCW Nitro episode, where he defeated Perry Saturn.
WWEwrestlingnewsworld.com

Top 5 Impact Wrestling Knockouts Of The Early 2010's (2010-2015)

The 2010's were a 'difficult time' for TNA/Impact Wrestling for reasons that are well known today, the promotion was still able to take female athletes and turn many of them into legends. While the quality of the storylines were starting to decrease at the time, there were a handful of...
WWEProwrestling.net

5/11 AEW Dark results: Starr’s review of Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Milk Chocolate, Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Mike Sydal, Jungle Boy vs. Marty Casaus, Brian Cage vs. Bear Bronson, The Acclaimed vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela, Big Swole and Red Velvet vs. MK Twins

AEW Dark (Episode 88) Excalibur welcomed us to Dark and was joined alongside Taz on commentary. 1. Milk Chocolate vs. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston. As soon as Kingston and Moxley entered the ring, they began their beatdown on Watts and Summers. Kingston and Moxley hit a clothesline combination to score a quick victory.
WWEProwrestling.net

Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: The Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle in a Blood and Guts match, SCU vs. Jurassic Express vs. The Acclaimed vs. Varsity Blonds in a four-way for a shot at the AEW Tag Titles, Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall

The Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle in a Blood and Guts match: A great WarGames style match until the closing minutes. The actual structure is awesome. I wasn’t a fan of NXT taking the roof off the cage, nor was I a fan of the low roof of the original cage. AEW did the obvious by going with a taller structure to create the best of both worlds. The live crowd was hot, the broadcast team was fired up, the in-ring action was strong, and this was a blast to watch. But I really could have done without Chris Jericho and MJF escaping the cage. Not every roofed cage match needs to have wrestlers fighting on top. I realize it played into the finish, but the finish was really flat. We went from a bloody and gritty cage match to a WWE style bump into an heavily padded landing spot. It’s not a desire to see Jericho take an unsafe bump. Rather, I wish they could have come up with a better finish that didn’t conflict with the feel of the overall match. Still, the good of the match outweighed the bad.
WWEcultaholic.com

Jon Moxley Vs. Yuji Nagata Was Originally Scheduled For NJPW Strong

Jon Moxley and Yuji Nagata battered each other over the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title last night and The Maestro Of Mayhem ultimately picked up the win after connecting with the Paradigm Shift. The match was just another example of the burgeoning relationship between All Elite Wrestling and NJPW following...
WWEProwrestling.net

AEW Dynamite preview: Three title matches set for Wednesday’s show

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show. -Pac vs. Orange Cassidy for a shot at the AEW World Championship at the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view. -Darby Allin vs. Miro for the TNT Championship. -“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson...
WWE411mania.com

Note On Attendance For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there were about 850 people in attendance for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. They sold just over 650 tickets, while there were about 200 Jaguars VIPs and sponsors. It was set up for just under 1,500.
WWEProwrestling.net

5/7 NJPW Strong results: McGuire’s review of Jon Moxley and Chris Dickinson vs. Ren Narita and Yuji Nagata, Jordan Clearwater and Misterioso vs. Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson, The DKC and Kevin Knight vs. Adrian Quest and Barrett Brown

Taped in Long Beach, California at Thunder Studios. Kevin Kelly and Alex Koslov checked in on commentary to note how we are on the Collision 2021 Tour. They ran down the card. Oddly, we didn’t see visuals of either Kelly or Koslov…. 1. The DKC and Kevin Knight vs. Adrian...
WWEProwrestling.net

Powell’s NXT Hit List: Kushida vs. Santos Escobar in a best of three falls match for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, Raquel Gonzalez vs. Mercedes Martinez for the NXT Women’s Championship, NXT Champion Karrion Kross vs. Austin Theory in a non-title match

Kushida vs. Santos Escobar in a best of three falls match for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship: A terrific main event involving two of the best in the game. It’s refreshing to see Kushida finally involved in meaningful matches now that he’s the NXT Cruiserweight Champion. It will be interesting to see what’s next for both men given that this match ended with a clean and decisive finish.
WWEPWMania

Backstage News On AEW Dynamite’s PAC vs. Orange Cassidy Match

The original finish to the PAC vs. Orange Cassidy #1 contender’s match on last night’s AEW Dynamite show had to be changed. The match ended in a double count out, and it was then announced that Kenny Omega will defend his AEW World Title against PAC and Cassidy in a Triple Threat at Double Or Nothing.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

5/10 AEW DARK ELEVATION TV REPORT: Jon Moxley vs. Danny Limelight, Kingston vs. VSK, Jade Cargill in action, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... RECORDED AT DAILY’S PLACE, JACKSONVILLE, FLA. Announcers: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight. Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight spoke up both competitors, saying Ali and Johnson know one another quite well. Johnson took Ali down early, then drove him back into the corner. Johnson went for a handshake, but Ali rolled him over. Johnson came right back with a perfect drop kick flip over. Johnson spring boarded off the top rope, but Ali met him with a forearm uppercut. The two traded strikes in the middle of the ring, which ended with a double underhook slam by Ali and a close two count. Ali nailed Johnson with a stiff forearm. Johnson fought back with a series of clotheslines and a cutter. Johnson hit his Blue Thunder Bomb for the win.