India has been overwhelmed with record breaking numbers of COVID 19 cases. This is the worst surge of the pandemic to date. According to Reuters, more than 300,000 people a day have been infected for over a week straight. Every day breaks each previous day’s record. As of April 30, India has reported 19.56 million cases of COVID and 215,542 deaths. The actual number of cases has been estimated to be five to ten times higher. Many hospitals have ran out of oxygen. Pushed to the limit are crematoriums and mourges. New variants of the virus have also sprung up across India, but their significance in perpetuating the surge is not yet know. Held in the open are mass cremations. Burned at once are up to 50 people.