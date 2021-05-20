Climate Change Could Make 'Zombie' Fires Increasingly More Common

As if drought, flooding, extreme hurricanes, and deadly heat waves weren't enough, climate change could make "zombie" forest fires more common, scientists say. Research published Wednesday in Nature found zombie fires — wildfires in Arctic and sub-Arctic regions, so-called because they continue to smolder under winter snows and reignite once the snow melts — are becoming more common as global temperatures rise due to humans' extraction and combustion of fossil fuels. Making matters worse, the Arctic is heating faster than the rest of the planet.