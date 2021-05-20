How The Bad Batch reveals the origin story of stormtroopers

The first two episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch are out on Disney +, and it seems like we are finally getting the story of why the Clones largely disappeared after Order 66. With the advent of conscripted stormtroopers for the Galactic Empire just around the corner, we ask the question: Which is the better trooper? Clone Troopers vs Stormtroopers, there is a right answer and it's not close. Plus lots of Star Wars canon connections (especially connections with Clone Wars and The Clone Wars) and of course Tarkin is still goofing around on Kamino. Max Scoville would be honored if you would join us...for some IGN Canon Fodder. In The Bad Batch trailer and The Bad Batch Teaser, there was no mention of The Bad Batch Order 66, but now on Disney Plus, Star Wars The Clone Wars will conclude in The Batch Batch series with characters like Omega, Echo and others we recognize from Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The Bad Batch is one of the newest squads to Star Wars. Theory videos like this one are useful to fans of Star Wars. Explained here are questions about The Clone Troopers, Clone Wars, and even a single clone trooper. So if you've ever wondered why the Grand Army of the Republic became Star Wars Stormtroopers, and why a stormtrooper would be used in the first place, we have you covered.