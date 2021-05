• The Internal Revenue Service earned more than $5.6 million. • IRS cited Circle and Kraken to justify income from 2016. With the rise of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and other cryptocurrencies, the Internal Revenue Service has turned its sights on cryptocurrency traders. The IRS wants to get its monies from these traders who sneak in profits without paying taxes. The use of cryptocurrencies in this manner has always been a problem with cryptocurrencies, but it is only about to be considered by the IRS.