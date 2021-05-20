Governor Abbott, HHSC Announce $2.5 Billion In Pandemic Food Benefits For Texas Families
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a second round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits for families with children who have temporarily lost access to free or reduced-price school meals due to COVID-19 during the 2020-2021 school year.www.orangeleader.com