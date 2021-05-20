The Truth About Jimmy Carter's Sketchy Brother
Former president Jimmy Carter is known for a lot of things. Aside from once being the leader of the U.S., Carter also used to be governor of the state of Georgia. He's a Nobel Peace Prize winner, his presidency is remembered for handling the Iranian hostage crisis, he is one of the few one-term presidents of the 20th-century, and he didn't know it then, but he was the first American president to be born in a hospital (via National Park Service). Oh, and there was that time he purportedly saw a UFO. However, another unforgettable thing Carter will be known for is his relation to Billy Carter — his baby brother.www.grunge.com