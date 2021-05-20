newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

The Truth About Jimmy Carter's Sketchy Brother

By Alexandra Simon
Posted by 
Grunge
Grunge
 13 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Former president Jimmy Carter is known for a lot of things. Aside from once being the leader of the U.S., Carter also used to be governor of the state of Georgia. He's a Nobel Peace Prize winner, his presidency is remembered for handling the Iranian hostage crisis, he is one of the few one-term presidents of the 20th-century, and he didn't know it then, but he was the first American president to be born in a hospital (via National Park Service). Oh, and there was that time he purportedly saw a UFO. However, another unforgettable thing Carter will be known for is his relation to Billy Carter — his baby brother.

www.grunge.com
Grunge

Grunge

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Grunge is the place to immerse yourself in weird news, fun facts and cool tidbits on history, entertainment, science, and plenty more. It's just like reading books...but exciting!

 https://www.grunge.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Carter
Person
Billy Carter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carter Center#Carter Family#The Carter#Sisters#Iranian#American#National Park Service#Democratic#Carters#Plains#The New York Times#Legacy#Rusty Cans#The Truth About Cars#Country Studies#Northern African#The U S Senate#Washington Post#Abc News#Truth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
IRS
Related
Presidential ElectionUS News and World Report

GOP Tries to Cast Joe Biden as a Modern-Day Jimmy Carter

Runaway inflation. Long lines for gas. Stubbornly high unemployment. That was America in the 1970s. But now Republicans are painting a similar portrait of the country in the 2020s as they compare the Joe Biden presidency to that of former president Jimmy Carter. "I see that everybody is comparing Joe...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Republicans think Jimmy Carter is their best weapon against Biden. They’re sorely mistaken

Jimmy Carter has had something of a moment lately, at least to the extent you can when you’re a 96-year-old cancer survivor who very rarely appears in public. Thanks to a bizarre Brobdignag-in-Lilliput photo of Joe and Jill Biden visiting the 39th president and his wife Rosalynn, Carter’s name is back in circulation – and not just among affectionate Democrats.Of the three Democratic presidents since the Vietnam War, Carter gives Republicans by far the best example of how dangerous it is to let Democrats anywhere near the reins of power. Stagflation, the Iranian hostage crisis, the interminable “malaise speech” in...
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Joe Biden is proving even more of a ‘master of disaster’ than Jimmy Carter

President Joe Biden entered office poised to oversee a record recovery and a return to the booming economy and all-round stability of pre-pandemic life. Instead, he’s turned out to be a master of disaster, with self-inflicted crises across the board threatening to set America back to the 1970s — with that era’s infamous “stagflation” as well as a foreign policy in flames.
RelationshipsPosted by
Upworthy

Former president Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalynn set record with their upcoming 75th anniversary

Former President Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are celebrating 75 years of marriage this summer and plan to celebrate the milestone in grand fashion. They are the longest-married Presidential couple, having surpassed the record of 73 years and 111 days, that of former President George H. W. Bush and Barbara Bush. Jimmy Carter credits his marriage for his long and healthy life. "I think the best explanation for that is to marry the best spouse: someone who will take care of you and engage and do things to challenge you and keep you alive and interested in life. One of the things Jesus taught was: If you have any talents, try to utilize them for the benefit of others,” Carter told PEOPLE. Carter is 96 while Rosalynn is 93. President Carter is also the oldest living president in American history.
Presidential Electionfloridianpress.com

Waltz: Biden is Having a ‘Jimmy Carter Moment’

Since President Joe Biden (D) delivered his State of the Union address to the country, a number of GOP members have voiced their disapproval of the President’s first 100 days in office. Republicans have argued that the Biden administration has not properly responded to the “border crisis,” and many have shared their immigration concerns. In a statement provided this week, Florida Rep. Michael Waltz (R) said that recent events are a clear example of failed leadership, adding that “President Biden is lost in the wilderness” as he is having a “Jimmy Carter moment.”
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Thank you for coming! Jimmy Carter's wife Rosalynn, 93, says goodbye to Joe and Jill Biden without her husband after a 45-minute private meeting at their Georgia home

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden met with 96-year-old former President Jimmy Carter and his 93-year-old wife, Rosalynn, during their first stop in Georgia Thursday. Rosalynn Carter, using a walker and wearing a white shirt, poked her head out and watched the Bidens leave from the front porch....
Entertainmentarcamax.com

Welcome Back, Carter. Except Add Dementia.

Remember the old 1970s sitcom "Welcome Back, Kotter"? It aired on ABC from 1975 to 1979. The president of the United States throughout half that period was the infamous peanut-farmer-turned-worst-president-ever Jimmy Carter. Perfect timing. Because 2021 is clearly the new 1977. The new version of that sitcom is "Welcome Back,...
Presidential ElectionOdessa American

HART: Biden and Carter: Two peanuts in the same shell game

Gas prices and inflation shoot up, there is trouble in Iran, crime is increasing and we have commodity shortages, “economic malaise,” problems at the border and lines at the gas stations. Wow, that visit between Joe Biden and Jimmy Carter is starting to make sense. And, if you can believe it, music today is even worse than disco.
Businesstathasta.com

Shades Of Jimmy Carter: Gas Lines, Inflation, Rising Unemployment Return Under Biden

Just over 40 years ago, President Jimmy Carter delivered an address to the nation, which was later dubbed the “malaise” speech. With long gas lines across the country, sky-high inflation and rising unemployment, Carter decided to blame Americans for the country’s woes.“The threat is nearly invisible in ordinary ways. It is a crisis of confidence. It is a crisis that strikes at the very heart and soul and spirit of our national will. We can see this crisis in the growing doubt about the meaning of our own lives and in the loss of a unity of purpose for our nation,” Carter said.
Energy Industrywwno.org

Pipeline Panic Recalls Perils Of Gas Lines For Past Presidents

Federal safety officials found it necessary this past week to remind Americans not to put gasoline in plastic bags. Hey folks, that's dangerous. Remember?. What turned out to be a short-lived shortage of gasoline at thousands of local stations had swiftly panicked those consumers most dependent on the fuel. Many queued up, filled up and then messed up by hoarding additional gallons in unsafe containers. The shortage was concentrated in the Southeast, but millions more all over the country watched on TV.
EducationWHKP 107.7 FM

APATHY - COMMENTARY

The age-old axiom that history repeats itself rings true again. The last period of apathy to lay its scourge on our landscape was over 40 years ago while Jimmy Carter was president. Similarities during President Carter’s reign and that of President Biden are all too eerie to give comfort to...
Presidential ElectionEastern Arizona Courier

Both sides spinning jobs report

The recently released jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics provided an opportunity for Democrats and Republicans alike to spin the facts in their favor. In an economic speech, President Joe Biden repeated a talking point: that his administration has outperformed all others in total jobs gained during the first 100 days in office. But, on a percentage basis, job growth was higher under former President Jimmy Carter in 1977.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Column: She’s turning 60 and retiring after 2 decades teaching. Her husband invited the Obamas to her party. (Again.)

Dana Wahrenbrock’s upcoming 60th birthday celebration will be a subdued affair — with a tiny, but not inconsequential, chance of being epic. Her husband, Rich Letchinger, has invited the Obamas. Again. Letchinger first tried to get the Obamas to celebrate with them in 2011, when his wife turned 50. He extended the invitation in a letter to the White House. “I know you have a busy summer — ...