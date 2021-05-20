Warming trend continues into Thursday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The heat is really on for late week into the weekend as a strong ridge of high pressure delivers us dry and hot weather!. A massive ridge of high pressure builds into the Southeast U.S. over the next several days. This will promote some very warm temperatures along with an extended stretch of dry conditions. In fact, our next decent shot at rain does not show up until next Wednesday, when the high pressure ridge shows signs of breaking down. In the meantime, we’ll watch our afternoon highs steadily climb from the mid 80s Thursday into the upper 80s Friday...pushing 90 Saturday before we likely go into the low 90s Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday! Overnight lows will also climb into the upper 60s by early next week.www.wbko.com