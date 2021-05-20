newsbreak-logo
Anaheim Hills briefs: Library plans Asian American and Pacific Heritage Month celebration

By Sharon Hlapcich
OCRegister
 15 hours ago

The community is invited to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Heritage Month at 11:30 a.m. on May 26 on the Anaheim library’s Facebook and Instagram pages or on YouTube. One of the special features of this program will be a storytime in Vietnamese as well as an opportunity to learn to make traditional dumplings.

