Billie Piper shares a sweet throwback photo from childhood with her doting lookalike mother Mandy Kane Kent

Billie Piper shared a delightful throwback snap from her childhood on Thursday with her lookalike mother, Mandy Kane Kent.

The actress, 38, looked adorable as a toddler in the photo as she rocked a crimson jacket and matching leggings.

Mandy bore a striking resemblance to the TV star as she wore a grey fluffy top while holding onto the young Billie.

Fond memories: Billie Piper shared a delightful throwback snap from her childhood on Thursday with her lookalike mother, Mandy Kane Kent

Her tresses were snipped into a mullet hairstyle and she wore minimal make-up in the photo.

Billie captioned the sweet upload: 'Here’s me and my mum walking through Gorse Hill in #Swindon.'

The post comes after the star revealed she sought therapy to help her recover from the 'very adult' situations she found herself in as a teen pop star.

Billie enjoyed meteoric fame as a singer after debut single, Because We Want To, was released when she was just 15.

It's in the genes: The actress, 38, looked adorable as a toddler in the photo and she now bears a striking resemblance to her mother (Billie pictured in 2019)

In The Big Issue's Letter To My Younger Self, she wrote: 'I was very often in strange, very adult situations that I wouldn't subject my own kids to [at the age of] 16.

'I was going through everything a teenager goes through, but very publicly. Therapy has been crucial to my getting better.

'If you can get your kids any sort of mental health support, get it.'

Billie found success with her debut album Honey To The B in 1998 which was followed by her second album Walk of Life two years later.

The star confirmed in 2003 that she had abandoned her music career in favour of pursuing acting.

Trauma: The post comes after the star revealed she sought therapy to help her recover from the 'very adult' situations she found herself in as a teen pop star (pictured in 1998)

Billie previously told how she battled through similar mental health issues to Britney Spears.

Britney, 39, famously suffered a public breakdown in 2007 after checking out of rehab, which saw her shave her head and attack paparazzi with an umbrella.

Billie recalled how working 18-hour days and having a 'lack of control' over everything had a very 'negative impact' on her life.

Looking back on her early years, Billie told how working relentlessly to become a music star took a toll on her mental health and eventually led to an eating disorder.

Speaking to the Happy Place podcast, the mother-of-three explained: 'I don’t know anyone who worked as hard as I did at 15.

'It was a combination of burnout, the trauma of becoming really famous, being disconnected with my family, a lack of control in my life – hence the eating disorder.'

She went on: 'I also felt I was a teenager and changing emotionally and psychologically so much. When I think of the life I lived as a child, with an 18-hour working day and never seeing my family, I see how it negatively impacted my life.'

Like Billie, Britney was a teen pop sensation, with Billie noting she relates Britney's troubled time and mental struggles.

She added: 'You think, "It is so easy not to come out of that alive or without any trust and without some crippling mental health issue".'