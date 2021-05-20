newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Billie Piper shares a sweet throwback photo from childhood with her doting lookalike mother Mandy Kane Kent

By Natasha Hooper For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 14 hours ago

Billie Piper shared a delightful throwback snap from her childhood on Thursday with her lookalike mother, Mandy Kane Kent.

The actress, 38, looked adorable as a toddler in the photo as she rocked a crimson jacket and matching leggings.

Mandy bore a striking resemblance to the TV star as she wore a grey fluffy top while holding onto the young Billie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17HaRl_0a5ojeRS00
Fond memories: Billie Piper shared a delightful throwback snap from her childhood on Thursday with her lookalike mother, Mandy Kane Kent

Her tresses were snipped into a mullet hairstyle and she wore minimal make-up in the photo.

Billie captioned the sweet upload: 'Here’s me and my mum walking through Gorse Hill in #Swindon.'

The post comes after the star revealed she sought therapy to help her recover from the 'very adult' situations she found herself in as a teen pop star.

Billie enjoyed meteoric fame as a singer after debut single, Because We Want To, was released when she was just 15.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sfmas_0a5ojeRS00
It's in the genes: The actress, 38, looked adorable as a toddler in the photo and she now bears a striking resemblance to her mother (Billie pictured in 2019)

In The Big Issue's Letter To My Younger Self, she wrote: 'I was very often in strange, very adult situations that I wouldn't subject my own kids to [at the age of] 16.

'I was going through everything a teenager goes through, but very publicly. Therapy has been crucial to my getting better.

'If you can get your kids any sort of mental health support, get it.'

Billie found success with her debut album Honey To The B in 1998 which was followed by her second album Walk of Life two years later.

The star confirmed in 2003 that she had abandoned her music career in favour of pursuing acting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FBMxF_0a5ojeRS00
Trauma: The post comes after the star revealed she sought therapy to help her recover from the 'very adult' situations she found herself in as a teen pop star (pictured in 1998)

Billie previously told how she battled through similar mental health issues to Britney Spears.

Britney, 39, famously suffered a public breakdown in 2007 after checking out of rehab, which saw her shave her head and attack paparazzi with an umbrella.

Billie recalled how working 18-hour days and having a 'lack of control' over everything had a very 'negative impact' on her life.

Looking back on her early years, Billie told how working relentlessly to become a music star took a toll on her mental health and eventually led to an eating disorder.

Speaking to the Happy Place podcast, the mother-of-three explained: 'I don’t know anyone who worked as hard as I did at 15.

'It was a combination of burnout, the trauma of becoming really famous, being disconnected with my family, a lack of control in my life – hence the eating disorder.'

She went on: 'I also felt I was a teenager and changing emotionally and psychologically so much. When I think of the life I lived as a child, with an 18-hour working day and never seeing my family, I see how it negatively impacted my life.'

Like Billie, Britney was a teen pop sensation, with Billie noting she relates Britney's troubled time and mental struggles.

She added: 'You think, "It is so easy not to come out of that alive or without any trust and without some crippling mental health issue".'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pKeHv_0a5ojeRS00
Relate: Billie previously told how she battled through similar mental health issues to Britney Spears, who suffered a breakdown in 2007
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

174K+
Followers
66K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Piper
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Issues#Star#Toddler#Teen#Early Childhood#The Big Issue#Happy Place#Grey#Debut#Minimal Make Up#Meteoric Fame#Walking#Leggings#Gorse Hill#Rehab#Mental Struggles#Therapy#Sweet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieslaconiadailysun.com

Billie Piper's fame anxiety

Billie Piper's anxiety was made worse by fame. The 38-year-old actress and singer admits being famous is "completely unnatural" and it can exacerbate feelings that are already there, including her struggle with anxiety. She said: "Whatever you've got there will be made worse by fame, because it’s completely unnatural. It’s...
CelebritiesPopculture

Kane Brown Shares Photos from Daughter Kingsley's Baptism

Kane Brown's 1-year-old daughter, Kingsley, was baptized over the weekend, and the proud dad shared a photo from the occasion with fans on Instagram. On Sunday, Brown posted a shot of himself, his wife Katelyn and Kingsley in church, Katelyn holding Kingsley as Brown rested his head on his daughter's back.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Billie Piper felt desperate and lonely during early years of fame

Billie Piper felt "desperate and lonely" when she found fame. The actress and singer admitted it was tough finding fame at such a young age and credits her marriage to Chris Evans for helping her to "stop caring" about others perceptions and start to "heal". Speaking on BBC Radio 4's...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Boozing with Chris Evans helped me overcome teen anorexia, says Billie Piper: Actress, 38, reveals she was 'in pubs all the time' and enjoyed partying with the radio DJ, 55, who she was married to for six years

Billie Piper says boozy nights with Chris Evans helped her to overcome her teenage eating disorder. The star, who topped the charts at 15, said the anorexia she had at the time ‘was a reaction to the chaos’ of fame and a punishing schedule of working up to 19 hours a day.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Martine McCutcheon shares a series of adorable childhood throwback snaps as she celebrates her 45th birthday - and tells fans she always 'dreamed big'

As part of her 45th birthday celebrations, Martine McCutcheon has shared a number of throwback photographs onto her social media. The actress and TV personality took to Instagram on Saturday to upload the variety of adorable images for her followers. Another picture showed her as a teenager alongside a couple...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Billie Piper says she was put in ‘very strange, very adult situations’ as a teenager

Billie Piper has said she would not “subject” her children to some of the situations she experienced as a young person.The Olivier Award-winning actor, 38, shot to fame as a teenage pop star with her 1998 debut single “Because We Want To”.Writing in The Big Issue’s “Letter To My Younger Self”, Piper recalled how she often found herself in “very strange, very adult situations” due to her success.Piper has three young children – two sons, Winston and Eugene, with ex-husband actor Laurence Fox and a daughter with Tribes lead singer Johnny Lloyd, called Tallulah.She said: “My teenage years are...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Drake Shares Sweet Photo Of Adonis & His Mom For Mother's Day

Mother's Day has arrived and Drake already began the celebrations earlier this year. If you recall, all of his celebrity friends received care packages of his new candle line, Better World Fragrance House which officially launched in Canada. His appreciation for Mother's Day has been well-documented throughout his career. This...
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Britney Spears' mother steals the show in rare family photo

Britney Spears' mother Lynne is a doting mom to three children, and was made to feel incredibly special over the weekend. The 66-year-old was pictured relaxing in bed with youngest daughter Jamie Lynn Spears and her two granddaughters Maddie and Ivey, as they marked Mother's Day. Jamie Lynn posted a...
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Vicky McClure shares adorable photo with her grandparents

Line of Duty star Vicky McClure has been reunited with her grandparents - and has shared a cute picture to celebrate. The actor, who played DI Kate Fleming in the BBC series was delighted to have a socially distanced meet up with her grandparents, and they enjoyed a cup of tea on their doorstep. Vicky beamed in the photo, captioning it, "Well, this just filled my heart with joy!!!"
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ginger Zee stuns fans with rare photos of lookalike mother alongside heartfelt message

Ginger Zee delighted fans over the weekend after sharing a series of gorgeous family photos to celebrate her beloved mother, Dawn. The Good Morning America star was marking Mother's Day on Instagram, and had posted two similar photos of her mom sitting in the living room – with grandson Adrian on her lap in the first picture, and younger grandson Miles on her lap in the second.