Carson City, NV

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-20 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING * CHANGES...Add the Carson Range to the advisory. Areas of accumulation up to 3 inches. * WHAT...Periods of moderate to heavy snow showers. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Heavy snow showers are likely this afternoon and early evening. Rapid accumulations of snow are possible leading to sudden slick roads and low visibilities. This combination can result in significant traffic incidents. The main chance for these impacts exists above 7000-7500 feet including Mount Rose Highway and Spooner Summit. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS

