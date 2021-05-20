Winter Weather Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 15:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-06 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Lightning and gusty winds will be possible with this storm and could be a hazard for high profile vehicles. Watch for areas of blowing dust and reduced visibility. Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake Thunderstorms have formed and will continue into the Evening At 316 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of thunderstorms forming in west-central Nevada. These storms are forming along Highway 95 A northeastward to locations west of Lovelock and are moving northeast at 25 mph. Main concerns at this time are for travelers along Interstate 80 in the vicinity of Lovelock where blowing dust could rapidly limit visibility. Winds in excess of 40 mph, areas of dense blowing dust capable of reducing visibility to less than 1/2 mile, small hail, and heavy showers will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Fallon, Lovelock, Lahontan Reservoir, Fernley, Oreana, Middlegate, Trinity Junction, Hazen, Imlay, Stillwater, Unionville, Nixon, Silver Springs, Junction U.S 50 And NV 121 (Dixie Valley Rd), Junction U.S 50 And NV 116 (Stuart Rd), Rye Patch Reservoir, Junction I 80 And U.S 95 (exit 83), Star Peak, Fairview Peak and Dixie Valley.