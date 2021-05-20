Winter Weather Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-20 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-20 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING * CHANGES...None. * WHAT...Periods of moderate to heavy snow showers. Areas of accumulation up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe and Truckee Areas. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Heavy snow showers are likely this afternoon and early evening along Interstate 80 and roadways near Lake Tahoe. Rapid accumulations of snow are possible leading to sudden slick roads and low visibilities. This combination can result in significant traffic incidents. The greatest chance of these impacts exists above 7000-7500 feet including Donner Pass and Brockway Summit.alerts.weather.gov