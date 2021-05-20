newsbreak-logo
Alpine County, CA

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

weather.gov
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-20 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING * CHANGES...None. * WHAT...Periods of moderate to heavy snow showers. Areas of accumulation up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe and Truckee Areas. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Heavy snow showers are likely this afternoon and early evening along Interstate 80 and roadways near Lake Tahoe. Rapid accumulations of snow are possible leading to sudden slick roads and low visibilities. This combination can result in significant traffic incidents. The greatest chance of these impacts exists above 7000-7500 feet including Donner Pass and Brockway Summit.

alerts.weather.gov
Alpine County, CAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT ALPINE...SOUTHEASTERN EL DORADO...NORTHEASTERN CALAVERAS AND NORTHEASTERN AMADOR COUNTIES At 318 PM PDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Kirkwood Meadows, or over Kirkwood, slowly moving south at 5 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Kirkwood, Lake Alpine, Carson Pass, Bear Valley, Kirkwood Meadows, Kit Carson, Shriner Lake Campground, Ebbetts Pass, Tamarack, Upper Blue Lake, Kirkwood Ski Area, Lookout Peak and Hermit Valley Basin. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Amador County, CAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Portion of Shasta, Trinity NF by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 13:23:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-10 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Eastern Portion of Shasta, Trinity NF; Northern Motherlode From 1000 to 3000 Ft. From Yuba To Amador Counties; Northern Sierra Foothills from 1000 to 3000 Ft. Includes Nevada-Yuba-Placer RU and Anador-Eldorado RU; Southern Motherlode From 1000 to 3000 Ft, Calaveras and Toulumne Counties Critical Fire Weather Conditions Through Tuesday Afternoon for Elevations Below 2000 Feet .Gusty north to east wind, low humidity and unseasonably dry fuels will continue critical fire weather conditions over portions of the Valley, Delta and surrounding foothills below 2000 feet. Strongest winds expected along the west side of the Sacramento Valley through early Tuesday. Breezy winds continue on Tuesday over the western side of the Valley and the Delta, along with very low afternoon humidity levels. Winds weaken Tuesday night and become onshore for mid to late week, with humidity levels trending up. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 213, 220, 266, AND 267 * AFFECTED AREA...Southern Cascade and northern Sierra foothills below 2000 feet elevation. * WIND...North to east 15 to 25 mph with local gusts up to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum daytime humidity of 10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Interact with us via social media www.facebook.com/nws.sacramento www.twitter.com/nwssacramento
Butte County, CAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Sacramento Valley including Glenn, Colusa, Yuba, Northern Sutter, Butte County Below 1000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 18:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-11 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley including Glenn, Colusa, Yuba, Northern Sutter, Butte County Below 1000 Ft; Eastern Delta; Eastern Mendocino NF; Northern Sacramento Valley to Southern Tehama County Line Below 1000 Ft; Northern San Joaquin Valley in San Joaquin and Stanislaus Counties Below 1000 ft - Excludes the Delta; Southeast Edge Shasta, Trinity NF and Western Portions of Tehama, Glenn RU; Southern Sacramento Valley In Yolo, Sacramento, Far Western Placer, Southern Sutter and Solano County Below 1000 Ft - Excludes the Delta Critical Fire Weather Conditions Through Tuesday Afternoon for Elevations Below 2000 Feet .Gusty north to east wind, low humidity and unseasonably dry fuels will continue critical fire weather conditions over portions of the Valley, Delta and surrounding foothills below 2000 feet. Strongest winds expected along the west side of the Sacramento Valley through early Tuesday. Breezy winds continue on Tuesday over the western side of the Valley and the Delta, along with very low afternoon humidity levels. Winds weaken Tuesday night and become onshore for mid to late week, with humidity levels trending up. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR GUSTY WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 215, 216, 217, 218, 219, 263, AND 279 * AFFECTED AREA...Sacramento Valley, Delta, northern San Joaquin Valley and surrounding terrain below 2000 feet elevation. * WIND...North to east 10 to 20 mph with local gusts up to 30 mph. Strongest wind expected through early Tuesday, west of Interstate 5 and into the Coast Range. Breezy winds continue through Tuesday afternoon. * HUMIDITY...Minimum daytime humidity in the single digits or teens. Poor to moderate overnight humidity recovery of 20 to 50 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Interact with us via social media www.facebook.com/nws.sacramento www.twitter.com/nwssacramento