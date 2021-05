The Raptors are both trying to win and not. It’s clear their play-in hopes are dwindling, but also: they don’t seem too vexed about it. How do we know this? Setting aside some known and more serious injuries, the team seems content to give Kyle Lowry the night off again tonight. He’s been dealing with a foot issue, sure, but it didn’t seem to bother him when he was going nuclear against the Lakers last Sunday. In any case, if that’s to be Lowry’s final game of this cursed season, so be it.