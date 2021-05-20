Police review leaves behind serious debates

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Town of Milford, NY Planning Board will hold a public hearing on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 7:00 pm at the Milford Town Office, Portlandville, NY. The purpose of this hearing is to discuss the following: An application from Advanced Biotech, Inc. for a site plan and special permit review for storage of material containers at 399 County Highway 58, Oneonta, New York, 13820. Tax map numbers: 290.00-1-4.01 and 290.00-1-3.02. An application from Paul Maerz for a short-term transient rental at 183 Lakeshore Drive North, Maryland, New York, 12116. Tax map number: 260-09-1-5.00. Please note that the Town of Milford Planning Board meetings observe all current Covid-19 protocols. Masks must be worn inside the meeting room, and physical distancing is enforced. Therefore, attendance in the meeting room is extremely limited. It will be necessary for attendees to remain outside the building until summoned inside to speak. Comments can also be made by mail. Send written comments to: Town of Milford Planning Board PO Box 308 Portlandville, NY 13834 Persons wishing to appear at such hearing may do so in person or by attorney or other representative. Theresa S. Lombardo Secretary.