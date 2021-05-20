newsbreak-logo
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans police officer arrested, accused of rape

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 16 hours ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans police officer has been arrested after a woman accused him of rape.

Officer Gerry Paul was arrested Wednesday and faces a charge of second-degree rape, punishable by five to 40 years in prison if convicted. It was unknown if Paul has secured an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

New Orleans Police Department spokesman Gary Sheets said in a news release Thursday that Paul, 29, joined the police force in October 2018 and was assigned to the Fifth District. He has since been placed on emergency suspension while an investigation is conducted, Sheets said.

