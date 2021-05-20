newsbreak-logo
Wisconsin State

Republicans reject body cameras for Wisconsin Capitol police

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature’s budget committee voted Thursday against buying body cameras for state Capitol police officers, rejecting a proposal from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

The panel voted 12-4, with all Republicans in support and Democrats against, to reject spending up to $100,000 over two years on between 35 to 50 body cameras.

There are 38 Capitol Police officers, detectives, lieutenants and sergeants. They are in charge of policing the Capitol building and other state property.

Police use of body cameras has been a contentious issue. Civil rights advocates maintain the cameras promote transparency and accountability. Opponents argue that the cameras represent an invasion of privacy and have questioned the cost of purchasing the cameras as well as storing and retaining footage.

A state Department of Justice survey of 434 Wisconsin law enforcement agencies earlier this year found 63% use body-cameras and 73% use dashboard cameras in their squad cars.

