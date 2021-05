Door County Health and Human Services Director Joe Krebsbach is worried about what a drop in vaccination rates could mean for the area. The Associated Press reported approximately 57 percent of the adult population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccination rates have slowed to a point where states are asking the federal government to send less of the vaccine. Door County Public Health is seeing approximately a third of the people request appointments through its web portal compared to just over a month ago when hundreds were attending drive-thru clinics.