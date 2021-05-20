Police say man killed by deputy was 19-year-old from Lansing

MULLIKEN, Mich. (AP) — The man who was fatally shot by a Michigan sheriff’s deputy during an investigation of a stolen pickup truck was publicly identified Thursday as a 19-year-old from Lansing.

Robert Rouhman Jr. was being pursued by an Ionia County sheriff’s deputy, although the shooting occurred across the county line in Eaton County, about 25 miles west of Lansing, state police said.

“At the end of the pursuit, the suspect put the stolen vehicle in reverse and rammed into the patrol car which is felonious assault to a police officer,” state police said on Twitter. “The deputy then discharges his duty weapon and as a result, the suspect died at the scene from the injuries.”

The deputy wasn’t injured. State police will investigate the shooting and submit a report to the Eaton County prosecutor.