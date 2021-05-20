newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lansing, MI

Police say man killed by deputy was 19-year-old from Lansing

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 14 hours ago

MULLIKEN, Mich. (AP) — The man who was fatally shot by a Michigan sheriff’s deputy during an investigation of a stolen pickup truck was publicly identified Thursday as a 19-year-old from Lansing.

Robert Rouhman Jr. was being pursued by an Ionia County sheriff’s deputy, although the shooting occurred across the county line in Eaton County, about 25 miles west of Lansing, state police said.

“At the end of the pursuit, the suspect put the stolen vehicle in reverse and rammed into the patrol car which is felonious assault to a police officer,” state police said on Twitter. “The deputy then discharges his duty weapon and as a result, the suspect died at the scene from the injuries.”

The deputy wasn’t injured. State police will investigate the shooting and submit a report to the Eaton County prosecutor.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

459K+
Followers
225K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Ionia County, MI
Eaton County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Eaton County, MI
Lansing, MI
Crime & Safety
Ionia County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Lansing, MI
City
Mulliken, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Felonious Assault#State Police#County Police#County Sheriff#At Scene Of Shooting#Mich#Ap#Twitter#Man#Deputy#Suspect#Officer#Stolen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Lansing, MIWILX-TV

Two men die following Burchfield Dr. shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two men who were initially listed as critically injured in a shooting have died. Kian Maliak Miller Jr., 22, and Timothy Isador Minor Jr., both of Lansing, have died. The investigation is ongoing as Lansing Police Department Investigation team continues to interview, gather information, and process...
Lansing, MIWILX-TV

Suspect in custody after police surround home in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple police agencies surrounded a house at the corner of Ottawa and Westmoreland in Lansing. Police armed with rifles surrounded the home in the early afternoon Monday, calling for someone to leave the house. After several tense minutes, the suspect exited and was placed under arrest.
Ionia County, MIPosted by
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Man killed in Ionia County crash

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A 31-year-old Woodland man was killed early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash. Police say the crash occurred around 12:33 a.m. on E David Highway in Portland Township. The man was driving a 2014 Ford Taurus eastbound at a high rate of speed when the vehicle veered off the road and rolled multiple times, according to police.
Clinton County, MIWILX-TV

Police: Two injured as semi overturns in Clinton Co.

BINGHAM TWP, Mich. (WILX) - Two people were injured in an accident on Old-27 that left a semi-truck overturned. According to Clinton County Sheriffs, an 86 year old woman slowly pulled out from Superior Drive onto northbound Old-27 in front of a semi-truck. The 60-year-old man driving the semi then...
Ionia County, MIWWMT

Driver dies after vehicle flips multiple times in Ionia County

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 31-year-old man died Sunday after Ionia County sheriff deputies said his vehicle flipped multiple times off the road. KDPS: 33-year-old Kalamazoo resident dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies said the the Woodland, Michigan man was driving eastbound on East David Highway at a high rate...
Michigan StateWILX-TV

Police chase ends with multiple arrests

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Friday night police chase ended with three men being arrested. Around 10:25 p.m., Michigan State Police troopers with Secure Cities Partnership, in conjunction with local police, attempted to make a stop in Lansing for CCW. The suspect vehicle did not stop, fleeing from police. A...
Ionia County, MIwbch.com

Fatal Ionia County Vehicle Crash

A 31 year old man from Woodland died Sunday after his vehicle flipped multiple times according to Ionia county deputies. The Ionia County Sheriff's Office said the man was driving east on David Highway at a high rate of speed when he crashed Sunday morning around 12:30 am.
Portland, MIIonia Sentinel-Standard

Woodland man killed Sunday in Portland Township crash

PORTLAND TWP. — A 31-year-old Woodland man was killed early Sunday when the vehicle he was driving left an Ionia County roadway, overturning multiple times. Deputies with the Ionia County Sheriff's Office responded at 12:33 a.m. Sunday, May 16, to the scene of the crash on E. David Highway, east of Divine Highway.
Ionia County, MIPosted by
The Grand Rapids Press

Barry County man dies in Sunday morning crash

IONIA COUNTY, MI - A Woodland man died in a rollover crash early Sunday morning in Portland Township, according to a news release from the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office. At just after midnight Sunday, deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on E David Highway in Portland Township. Police believe a 31-year-old Woodland man was treveling eastbound at high speeds before leaving the road and overturning his vehicle multiple times. Deputies found the man dead in his vehicle.
Eaton County, MIwbch.com

Fatal Accident in Eaton County

On Tuesday, Eaton County Sheriffs deputies were dispatched to Ionia Rd north of Nashville Hwy in Vermontville Twp on the report of a serious injury crash. Upon arrival, deputies located the driver of a Saturn car who was pinned in and gravely injured. Eaton Area EMS arrived and pronounced him dead shortly later. The deceased was ID'ed as 41 year old Brandon Harmon of Vermontville. Preliminary Investigation revealed Harmon was northbound when for an unknown reason he crossed the center line and struck a southbound Floater tractor. The tractor driver was uninjured and cooperative with investigators. Alcohol and seat belts do not appear to be factors in the crash.