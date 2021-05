Hen I wrote a story about explaining the Holocaust to my kids, I knew I’d be painting a target on my back. Of course, I never could have imagined that the troll would be from a far right-wing Polish organization. It took me eight months to finally decide to publish this. While Medium emailed other authors and me to take part in the #StopAsianHate series of posts, I wasn’t really sure how to contribute without taking away from the focus of that movement. Unfortunately, there are large worldwide institutions designed to oppress minorities that need to be exposed. So this is my experience of how these types of entities continue to marginalize people and rewrite history.