Buffalo Bills Offensive Lineman Tommy Doyle Should Thank the Minnesota Wild for His NFL Opportunity
The Buffalo Bills began building an AFC powerhouse by investing in mid-major prospects, and Miami University offensive lineman Tommy Doyle is the club’s latest member. A massive offensive tackle at 6 feet 8 inches and over 320 pounds, Doyle will have an opportunity to block for Josh Allen on the Bills’ dangerous offense. The talented lineman may want to thank the Minnesota Wild hockey team for his NFL opportunity.www.sportscasting.com