AdvisorPeak Brings Trading & Rebalancing to INVENT’s Cloud Native Wealth Management Platform

This post was written by Andrew Spanyi, president of Spanyi International. Accurate, complete, and timely data has always been required for success with digital programs. This is even more the case when it comes to large, enterprise-wide digital transformations. Yet, a recent New Vantage survey reported that just 24% of respondents they thought their organization was data-driven, a decline from 37.8% the prior year. Just as analytical tools are becoming in widespread use, requiring even more reliable data, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to be a data-driven company. Puzzling, isn’t it?