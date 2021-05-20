AdvisorPeak Brings Trading & Rebalancing to INVENT’s Cloud Native Wealth Management Platform
AdvisorPeak announced a strategic partnership with Invent.us (INVENT), becoming the first trading and rebalancing platform to be offered on INVENT’s leading cloud technology platform. AdvisorPeak joins INVENT’s ecosystem of prebuilt integrations and APIs that are cloud agnostic and work seamlessly with the unique needs of wealth management institutions. AdvisorPeak’s trading solutions are now available to seamlessly integrate with over 17,000 users on the INVENT platform.aithority.com