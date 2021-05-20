Ethiopia sets June 21 as new date for its delayed elections
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Ethiopia's national electoral board says the country's delayed parliamentary elections will be held on June 21. The vote was to have taken place on June 5, but it was postponed as the electoral board said it needed more time to print ballot papers, train polling staff and register voters. According to the revised schedule, voting will take place after June 21 in some places, including parts of the Somali and Amhara regions, owing to security concerns and to allow more time for voters to register, the electoral board said. Ethiopia twice postponed the election last year citing the coronavirus pandemic and logistical issues.www.wcn247.com