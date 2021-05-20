newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Ethiopia sets June 21 as new date for its delayed elections

By ANDREW MELDRUM - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 21 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Ethiopia's national electoral board says the country's delayed parliamentary elections will be held on June 21. The vote was to have taken place on June 5, but it was postponed as the electoral board said it needed more time to print ballot papers, train polling staff and register voters. According to the revised schedule, voting will take place after June 21 in some places, including parts of the Somali and Amhara regions, owing to security concerns and to allow more time for voters to register, the electoral board said. Ethiopia twice postponed the election last year citing the coronavirus pandemic and logistical issues.

www.wcn247.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Elections#Parliamentary Elections#Board Of Elections#Ap#National Electoral Board#The Electoral Board#Somali#Amhara#Voting#Johannesburg#Print Ballot Papers#Country#Voters#Logistical Issues#Security Concerns#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Axios

Ethiopia delays national elections again as Tigray conflict continues

Ethiopia has again delayed its national elections amid ongoing violence in the country’s Tigray region, AP reports. Why it matters: The country previously postponed national elections, which would be the first major electoral test for Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. They were then rescheduled for June 5. Officials have not set a new date.
Politicsfroggyweb.com

Venezuela sets date for regional elections as opposition weighs participation

CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuelan Electoral Council President Pedro Calzadilla said on Thursday that the country would hold regional and local elections on Nov. 21, despite the opposition’s call this week for presidential and parliamentary votes as well. The mayoral and gubernatorial elections will be the first overseen by the new...
WorldU.S. Department of State

DRL Supporting Peaceful Elections in Ethiopia

Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor (DRL) This is the announcement of funding opportunity number SFOP0007583. Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance Number: 19.345. Application Deadline: 11:59 PM EST on 1, July, 2021. Funding Floor: $1,000,000. Funding Ceiling: $1,000,000. Anticipated Number of Awards: 1. Type of Award: Cooperative Agreement. Period...
Worldhornobserver.com

Ethiopia postpones general Elections for 2 weeks

Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) The Ethiopian government said that it will postpone the general elections for a period of two weeks, in what they say was to ensure adequate voter registration, the Ethiopian News Agency reported. The board's Chairperson, Birtukan Midekssaannounced this after a discussion between the board and various political...
Presidential ElectionCleveland Jewish News

Israel’s presidential election set for June 2

Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin on Monday set June 2 as the date for Israel’s presidential election. Israeli President Reuven Rivlin’s term expires in July, and by law, the vote must take place no later than one month prior to the end of his tenure. The Israeli president is elected by...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson announces inquiry into government’s Covid response – but it won’t begin until spring 2022

Boris Johnson was today coming under pressure to bring forward an independent public inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic, after he announced that it will not start until the spring of 2022 and refused to set a date for its conclusion.Bereaved families said that a year was too long to wait for the probe to start, while senior parliamentarians insisted that it must at least issue an interim report before the next general election to ensure voters are fully informed when they go to the polls.Meanwhile, there were demands for the findings of an internal government “lessons learned” review of the...
BusinessTelegraph

Britain must not delay its June 21 liberation

It is imperative that lockdown ends, as planned, on June 21. Therefore the authorities’ response to the current, localised rise in infections, linked to the Indian variant, is the best one: to accelerate the roll-out of vaccines to the over-18s, along with additional testing, in the affected areas. Of course...
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Med Journal Blasts India’s Modi for Ignoring COVID Warnings

The prestigious medical journal Lancet has blamed the Indian government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the “inexcusable” horror in the country’s second wave. On Sunday, India reported another 403,738 new infections and 4,092 deaths. The health ministry says more than 900,000 patients are on oxygen and 170,000 on ventilators. But Lancet says it didn’t have to be this bad. “Despite warnings about the risks of superspreader events, the government allowed religious festivals to go ahead, drawing millions of people from around the country, along with huge political rallies—conspicuous for their lack of COVID-19 mitigation measures,” the scathing editorial charges. “Modi’s actions in attempting to stifle criticism and open discussion during the crisis are inexcusable.”
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Nigeria should be Boris Johnson’s next stop on his post-Brexit global trade mission

Boris Johnson has shelved plans to travel to India for his first major overseas visit since entering Downing Street. India’s devastating Covid crisis rendered a prime ministerial visit aimed at boosting trade both unfeasible and unsuitable.But the prime minister should not totally discard his hopes of visiting a demographic giant and emerging economic powerhouse of the 21st century. Instead, he should consider turning his attention to Nigeria.The country is Africa’s largest economy and the UK should be looking there, alongside India, to boost trade and investment – and to make a success of the government’s post-Brexit vision of a...
Public Healthinews.co.uk

Covid inquiry will be held within a year, says Boris Johnson

A public inquiry into the Government’s handling of the pandemic will be held within a year, Boris Johnson has signalled for the first time. The Prime Minister told MPs the review would get under way “within this session” – suggesting it would be in the next 12 months. While Mr...
Public HealthWorld Socialist Web Site

Indian government grants more powers to the military as popular anger over COVID-19 catastrophe mounts

As popular anger mounts across India over the authorities’ utter failure to curb the tsunami of COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his far-right, Hindu-supremacist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government are granting more powers to the military in the name of controlling the disease. The BJP’s principal concern, however, is not suppressing the virus. It is strengthening the military and boosting its public image in preparation for suppressing social opposition to its criminal mishandling of the pandemic and push to “revive” India’s economy through a battery of “pro-investor” reforms.
ProtestsNewsbug.info

Tens of thousands protest in France against climate law

Tens of thousands of people demonstrated in Paris and other French cities on Sunday against what they see as the centrist government's failure to implement adequate climate protection measures, police said according to broadcaster Franceinfo. Protesters say a climate change bill approved in the lower house of parliament last week...
Protestsiosconews.com

Clashes as Colombians stage mass protests

For the eighth consecutive day, Colombians continued protesting to demand an end to police abuse and the implementation of social policies to overcome the economic crisis resulting from the pandemic. (May 5) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP...
Public Healthkshb.com

India cases hit new record as calls grow for strict lockdown

With coronavirus cases surging to record levels, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing growing pressure to impose a harsh nationwide lockdown amid a debate whether restrictions imposed by individual states are enough. Many medical experts, opposition leaders and some of the Supreme Court judges have suggested the lockdown seems...
ProtestsPosted by
The Conversation UK

What happened when Italy criminalised environmental protest

Environmental movements are increasingly finding it hard to exercise their right to protest. This is partly due to the pandemic, though not always. The UK government, for instance, has proposed a bill which would give the police extra powers to use against protests, based on a government report which focused on disruption caused by Extinction Rebellion and protests against fracking, a badger cull, and the construction of the high-speed rail line HS2.