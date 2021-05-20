Maryland Basketball: Turgeon breaks down Aaron Wiggins, Eric Ayala, Darryl Morsell's NBA-or-stay situations

Maryland basketball coach addressed the million-dollar questions about his team Thursday during an interview on 105.7 The Fan's Vinny and Haynie Show, offering updates on the situations of guards Darryl Morsell, Eric Ayala and Aaron Wiggins. All three have announced they declared for the NBA Draft, but all three could still return. In Morsell's case, he also entered the NCAA transfer portal, and there seems to be some question about whether he entered the Draft.