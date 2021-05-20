newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Johnson Controls partners with DigiCert to bring the next level of Digital Trust to Smart Building Solutions

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnson Controls, the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, announced it has partnered with DigiCert, the world’s leading provider of digital certificate services and PKI solutions, to provide customers the most advanced secure, trusted connectivity for smart building technology. The partnership enables the Johnson Controls OpenBlue digital solutions suite to utilize the DigiCert ONE PKI platform.

aithority.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solution#Digital Identity#Digital Technology#Digital Innovation#Technology Innovation#Iot Security#Advanced Technology#Digital Trust#Smart Building Solutions#Pki#Openblue Solutions#Johnson Controls Openblue#Digicert Services#Smart Building Technology#Smart Building Operations#Robust Pki Solutions#Smart Buildings#Advanced Expertise#Hardware#Strategic Partnership
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
Computersaithority.com

VMware Enables Greater Security and Business Resilience for the Modern, Distributed Enterprise

At RSA Conference 2021, VMware will showcase how the company helps eliminate the complexity existing approaches with more interconnected security. New threat landscape report details how attackers are successfully evading perimeter defenses. At RSA Conference 2021, VMware security experts will highlight opportunities for continued evolution in cybersecurity strategies and prescriptive...
Technologyaithority.com

StepStone Further Expands Autonomous Matching, Acquires US Conversational AI Technology Mya

StepStone, one of the world’s leading online job marketplaces, is taking the next big step in transforming how people find jobs. StepStone has acquired the San Francisco based, multiple award-winning conversational AI (artificial intelligence) technology Mya. With the help of Mya’s conversational AI, StepStone will fundamentally change the way it engages with job seekers, nurtures those relationships, and matches them to right job opportunities. On top of just searching for jobs, StepStone will interact with its users conversationally through new channels to discover more about job seeker preferences, skills, and interests and increase the number and quality of matching job applications.
Softwareavnetwork.com

Zyter Introduces Smart Factories IoT Solution

The What: Zyter has launched Zyter Smart Factories, an end-to-end intelligent solution that connects factory floor machinery, workers, and building systems using the latest Internet of Things (IoT) technology devices on Zyter’s digital transformation platform. The What Else: Zyter Smart Factories is a component of the Zyter SmartSpaces IoT platform....
ComputersSFGate

New ZTEdgeTM Platform is the First Comprehensive Zero Trust Cloud Security Solution Designed for Midsize Enterprises and Small Businesses

Simple and Affordable Cloud Security Service Delivered by Certified ZTEdge Managed Security Service Providers. Ericom Software, a leader in Zero Trust cloud cybersecurity solutions for secure web and application access, today announced the launch of ZTEdge, a comprehensive Zero Trust security platform that meets the unique requirements of midsize enterprises (MSEs) and small businesses. ZTEdge is delivered to MSEs by certified ZTEdge MSSP partners as a single cloud security solution that cuts complexity, reduces cyber-risk, and improves performance, all at a dramatically lower price point than alternative solutions.
SoftwareVentureBeat

Provectus CTO on how enterprises can boost AI implementation

Provectus is an IT systems integration and consulting firm that specializes in one thing only: AI. Most recently, the company announced a partnership with Tecton, which provides a feature store for building AI models that’s based on open source Feast software. Under terms of that alliance, Provectus will focus on...
Businessaithority.com

Accelleran, A Global Leader in 4G/5G Cloud-Native OpenRAN Platforms, Raises Series B Financing to Accelerate Its Growth in Support of Roll Out of 5G Networks Worldwide

Accelleran, a leading provider of OpenRAN software solutions for 4G/5G networks announced a EUR 6,8M Series B funding round led by Cogito Capital Partners, with participation of Qbic, and existing investors Capital-E and AAAF. The funding will be used by the company to fuel its global expansion. As 5G network...
Businessinforisktoday.com

RSA's Zulfikar Ramzan: Beyond Digital Transformation

Nearly a year ago, RSA's chief digital officer, Zulfikar Ramzan, sat with Information Security Media Group to discuss 2021: A Cybersecurity Odyssey. Which predictions came true, and how have the threat and technology landscapes exploded in unexpected new directions?. In a video interview as part of ISMG’s RSA Conference 2021...
TechnologyItproportal

Automation: Delivering tangible value to businesses

Robots. Automation. Artificial intelligence. For many years, the best these fields could expect in a board room was thinly-veiled confusion – at worst fear and disquiet that they were helping to bring about a science-fiction dystopia. But times have changed. Today automation technology is a fast-growing field, attracting the brightest minds of our age to push the boundaries of how technology can assist and transform our daily lives. According to market research firm Statista, the global automation market is set to generate around $214 billion worldwide this year – up from $186 billion in 2019.
Businessnddist.com

Motor Supplier Nidec Expands HVACR Offerings

ST. LOUIS — Nidec announces a step forward in its brand cooperation in the United States extending the line of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) solutions for the Aftermarket segment. The existing HVACR Aftermarket U.S. MOTORS structure will now include the Embraco solutions in the United States in order to deliver a broader portfolio capable of meeting customer needs through products with high standards of quality, performance and high efficiency.
Technologymartechseries.com

SAS a Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs

SAS unique as it provides everything a business needs for orchestrating complex customer journeys via a single integrated marketing suite. Decreasing budgets, changes in consumer behavior and the sudden move to digital channels has led marketing leaders to reimagine their approach to MarTech stacks. SAS, recognized as a Leader in...
Technologycities-today.com

Machine learning will unlock new value from urban IoT platforms

The world is increasingly complex and interconnected, generating more data traffic than ever before. A recent IDC report predicts that the number of connected Internet of Things (IoT) devices could reach almost 75 billion globally by 2025 and generate about 79.4 zettabytes of data. This huge amount of information contains an incredible value, but it must be stored, processed, analysed, and correlated to unlock its full potential.
TechnologyQt Blog

Smarter Products Need Smarter Development

This is a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of The Qt Company, published on May 17th 2021. Digital, connected products are a mandate for success today. They improve customer experience (CX), automate digital operations, and create economic opportunity. However, traditional development practices impede the design, development, and delivery of modern, digital products. To be successful, firms must put the customer at the center of the digital product delivery process and then adjust culture, organization, process, skills, technology, and measurement practices in response. Qt commissioned Forrester Consulting to evaluate current connected product development practices. Forrester conducted an online survey with 262 embedded device and connected product development decision-makers at global enterprises to explore this topic.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TheStreet

LG Display Brings Next-Generation OLED Solutions To SID 2021

SEOUL, South Korea, May 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Display, the world's leading innovator of display technologies, announced today that it will showcase its differentiated OLED products at the 'SID (Society for Information Display) 2021' exhibition to be held online between the 17th and 21st of May. As the world's...
Softwareenterpriseai.news

How AI Plus HPC Equals the Future of Advanced Analytics

Combining artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) can unlock the potential of each of these powerful analytics disciplines. This in turn can drive increased business agility, innovation, and competitive differentiation. To do this successfully, organizations must integrate AI and HPC infrastructure to create synergies through shared resources and improved...
EnvironmentTriple Pundit

Going Beyond Net-Zero Goals, Autodesk Deploys Technology to Help Build a More Sustainable World

Autodesk recently announced that it has reached its net-zero carbon emissions goal across its entire business and value chain. While many companies are just now setting such goals, Autodesk, a leader in 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software, is already realizing its targets. Although this is noteworthy, the company has a relatively small footprint compared to other types of companies. What is most impressive, however, is Autodesk’s impact on both its suppliers and customers.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Query.AI raises $4.6M to scale its go-to-market and engineering teams to meet demand for its platform

Query.AI launched with $4.6 million in seed funding from ClearSky Security, DNX Ventures, and South Dakota Equity Partners. The company will use the funding to scale its go-to-market and engineering teams to meet significant demand for its platform. As part of Query.AI’s launch, Jay Leek, the former CISO of Blackstone, is joining the company’s board of directors.