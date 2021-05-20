Johnson Controls partners with DigiCert to bring the next level of Digital Trust to Smart Building Solutions
Johnson Controls, the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, announced it has partnered with DigiCert, the world’s leading provider of digital certificate services and PKI solutions, to provide customers the most advanced secure, trusted connectivity for smart building technology. The partnership enables the Johnson Controls OpenBlue digital solutions suite to utilize the DigiCert ONE PKI platform.aithority.com