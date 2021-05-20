Jordyn Woods Wears Sexy Cutout Dress & Snuggles Karl-Anthony Towns On 1 Year Anniversary Trip

Stop everything you're doing — you've got to see Amelia Gray Hamlin's new Scott Disick phone sticker because it'll definitely make you swoon (or maybe just LOL). The model took to Instagram on May 4 to show off her new phone accessory, which is a sticker of Disick wearing a tuxedo and a crown. While zooming in on the sticker on her IG Story, Hamlin jokingly called him "Lord Disick," which is likely a reference to his self-appointed nickname, "The Lord." (FYI, Disick once completed an online knight ceremony while traveling to England during a 2012 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, so the nickname is somewhat legit). Hamlin's simple caption for the clip: "Hey Babe."