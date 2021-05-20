Jordyn Woods Wears Sexy Cutout Dress & Snuggles Karl-Anthony Towns On 1 Year Anniversary Trip
Jordyn Woods and her NBA star boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns have celebrated one year together in style! The model stunned in a figure hugging dress to mark the occasion. Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns are more loved up than ever! The pair celebrated their first anniversary in paradise, marking the occasion by jetting off on a tropical vacation. In one Instagram post, Jordyn showed off the beautiful, romantic scenery along with a “Happy Anniversary” banner, welcome drinks, and celebratory balloons. “Pinch me, I’m dreaming… a photo dump series. Expect lots of these this week,” Jordyn captioned the pics, which also saw her rocking a one piece swimsuit.hollywoodlife.com