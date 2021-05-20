ND Law names two 2021 Bank of America Foundation Fellows

The University of Notre Dame is moving forward with plans to send students abroad for the fall 2021 semester. An email was sent out to all affected students on May 13. “We’re thrilled to be able to resume study abroad after such a long disruption, and our students soon will have culturally and intellectually rich opportunities for engagement worldwide,” says Michael Pippenger, vice president and associate provost for internationalization. “Though the experience will be different than what students may normally expect, the University is optimistic that students can have a healthy and meaningful experience abroad this fall and beyond.”