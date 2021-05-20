ND Law names two 2021 Bank of America Foundation Fellows
Natalie Fulk and Gabrielle Juers, members of Notre Dame Law School’s Class of 2021, have been named this year’s Bank of America Foundation Fellows. The Bank of America public interest fellowship covers salary and benefits for two Notre Dame Law graduates to work for two years at a city agency or nonprofit organization of their choice. The fellows’ work must advance community sustainability and provide legal services to low-income or other underrepresented populations. The fellows select the organizations where they want to work and design the projects they will complete.law.nd.edu