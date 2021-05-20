LOCAL HISTORY: Explore Salem's past during Historic Preservation Month
The Oregon State Capitol, photographed sometime between 1939 and 1947, with Willamette University campus (Ben Maxwell collection/Salem Public Library) Editor's note: This column is part of a regular feature from Salem Reporter to highlight local history in collaboration with area historians and historical organizations. This week, Kimberli Fitzgerald, Salem's historic preservation officer, explains resources for exploring local history around you. If you have any feedback or would like to participate, please contact managing editor Rachel Alexander at [email protected]www.salemreporter.com