Public Health

Austria: Weapons seized in raids on opponents of virus curbs

wcn247.com
 17 hours ago

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian authorities say they seized weapons and ammunition in raids on radical opponents of coronavirus restrictions. The interior ministry said Thursday that the investigation stemmed from a Telegram chat group in which people discussed things such as building Molotov cocktails and bombs or buying weapons. The posts talked of violence planned for a protest in Vienna on May 15, and authorities carried out searches the previous day in various part of the country. They found weapons, including two handguns, and some 3,500 rounds of ammunition as well as protective vests, helmets and radio devices.

