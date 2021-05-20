Photo shoot nearly causes crash during Indy 500 practice

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A photo opportunity for Rahal Letterman Lanigan nearly caused a crash during practice for the Indianapolis 500. Defending race winner Takuma Sato slowed alongside two teammates for a three-wide photo shoot on the frontstretch. Scott McLaughlin saw the three cars had slowed to a crawl ahead of him. Colton Herta was unaware and had to quickly dive inside of McLaughlin alongside the wall to avoid a full collision. Herta called the other drivers idiots.