Rhythm Hero

From the trailer’s opening, with its striking, pastel-colored anime visuals, loud rock guitar riffs, and energetic vocals, Unbeatable looks and sounds incredible. Wrapped in turn-of-the-millennium influences in both its anime and rock aesthetic, it looks like a game from the Dreamcast era, with its tagline calling it “a game where music is illegal and you do crimes” recalling the youthful rebellious spirit of Jet Set Radio. But as the trailer for its successful Kickstarter shows, it’s also part of a new wave of indie rhythm games, alongside early access title Rhythm Doctor, where accessibility is at the forefront.