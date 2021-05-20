newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Rhythm Hero

Gamespot
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSign In to follow. Follow Rhythm Hero, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.

www.gamespot.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Screenshots#Trailers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
Video GamesRoad to VR

Drum-based Rhythm Game ‘Smash Drums’ to Release on Quest Next Month

Smash Drums is a drum-based rhythm game that’s officially coming to Oculus Quest on June 17th, 2021. Created by indie studio PotamWorks, Smash Drums will launch on App Lab with 21 indie songs, which can be played in 360-degrees in seven different destructible environments. PotamWorks says the rhythm game offers...
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Fate of Kai is a cartoon puzzler out now for iOS and Android

Trylight Game Studio has released a new puzzle game called Fate of Kai. It is now available on iOS and Android after an earlier release on PC via Steam. Inspired by Gorogoa, Fate of Kai is a unique and innovative puzzle game where you walk through beautiful panels of a magical hand-illustrated book to discover more of Kai’s story. You can explore each chapter like a maze and modify the characters’ ideas to move the plot forward in the correct direction.
Video GamesGamasutra

How To Get Started Playing Mystery Dungeon

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community. The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company. This is Shiren, recognizable from his straw rain hat:. Not all the games star Shiren. Mystery Dungeon crosses...
Video Gamesfingerguns.net

Beautiful Desolation Gets 14-Min Game Play Video For Switch & PS4

Get a look at Beautiful Desolation running on both Switch and PS4 ahead of the game’s console release. As we’ve previously covered, Beautiful Desolation is coming to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on May 28th, 2021. Originally developed by the talented two-person developer team The Brotherhood, it’s an isometric adventure set in a sci-fi, post apocalyptic Africa.
TV & VideosGamespot

Army Of The Dead To Get A 15 Minute Sneak Peek On May 13

Zack Snyder's upcoming zombie heist movie, , may not be hitting Netflix until May 21, but the first 15 minutes of the film will be available well in advance. Netflix tweeted today that excited fans will be given the opportunity to see the intro during a YouTube event on May 13--though they might have to do more than just settle in to watch, based on the tweet's cryptic wording. Take a look.
Books & LiteratureTor.com

Rhythm of War Reread: Chapter Thirty-Five

Happy Thursday, Cosmere Chickens, and welcome to Chapter Thirty-Five of the Rhythm of War reread… also known as, “in which Lyn gushes at length about how accurate Brandon’s descriptions of sword fighting are.”. Sorry not sorry. But no seriously, I hope you’re ready because my storms do I love this...
ComicsComicBook

Grand Blue Dreaming Goes on Hiatus Following Creator's Hospitalization

Grand Blue Dreaming has gone on hiatus once again following one of the creator's hospitalization. Fans keeping up with new issues of Grand Blue (licensed as Grand Blue Dreaming in English) have gotten used to waiting for new releases lately as Kenji Inoue and Kimitake Yoshioka's original manga series recently came back from a hiatus due to Inoue's poor health. It's been successfully running in new issues of Kodansha's Good! Afternoon magazine since its return in March, but unfortunately the series will be heading into yet another hiatus soon due to one of the creators being hospitalized.
Video GamesThe Verge

The art of making simple but tough rhythm games

From the trailer’s opening, with its striking, pastel-colored anime visuals, loud rock guitar riffs, and energetic vocals, Unbeatable looks and sounds incredible. Wrapped in turn-of-the-millennium influences in both its anime and rock aesthetic, it looks like a game from the Dreamcast era, with its tagline calling it “a game where music is illegal and you do crimes” recalling the youthful rebellious spirit of Jet Set Radio. But as the trailer for its successful Kickstarter shows, it’s also part of a new wave of indie rhythm games, alongside early access title Rhythm Doctor, where accessibility is at the forefront.
Comicsblacknerdproblems.com

Heroes Reborn #1 Review

Writer: Jason Aaron / Artist(s): Ed McGuinness & Mark Morales / Marvel Comics. I like to think there’s a Big Two event style book out there for everyone and whatever type of storytelling comic readers like. Heroes Reborn does a lot to try and move in multiple spaces and attract different types or readers the same way a genre-based summer popcorn film does. Is it effective? Well, that’s another thing altogether.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise Ships 700,000 Units - Sales

Publisher Imagineer announced Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise has shipped over 700,000 units. The figure includes digital sales. The exercise rhythm game had previously surpassed 600,000 units shipped in March 2021 and 500,000 units in January 2021. Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise launches for the Nintendo Switch in...
Comicsepicstream.com

The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent Episode 7, Release Date and Time, Countdown

EpicStream Writer has loved fantasy books and films since she was a child, which prompted her to study a Masters in Fantasy Literature and make some magic with words. The Saint's Magic Power Is Omnipotent was back this week for its sixth episode. Compared to the previous one, this was a bit slow; although Sei is almost a natural when it comes to magical potions, she still has a lot to learn, and episode 6 focused precisely on these lessons.
Video GamesPosted by
CentralTrack

Song Of The Day: Mirage Music Club — “Scramble”

The Upstart Denton Trio Purports Itself As A Former In-House Band For A Video Game Developer That Never Exists, But Its Intriguing Sound Is No Joke. Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Guilty Gear Xrd Revolution aims to breathe new life into the Xrd series

When a new entry in a fighting game series is about to release, the previous game usually fades into the background. Which is understandable after all. The new hotness always gets the most attention and excitement. This doesn’t mean that older games stop getting played of course. Games like Street Fighter II and Marvel vs. Capcom 2 are still played competitively to this day. Sometimes these older games get a little stale or lackluster though. Now that Guilty Gear Strive is on the way, a fan project titled Guilty Gear Xrd Revolution is in the works to freshen up Guilty Gear Xrd.
TV SeriesPosted by
ScreenCrush

‘Stranger Things 4’ Teaser: Every Easter Egg and Clue to the New Season

The new teaser for Stranger Things Season 4 on Netflix is just a minute long, but it packs in a ton of clues about this season and where it is going. Watch closely, for example, and you’ll notice that the clock on the wall reads exactly 3PM. This is not a random time. Something is going to happen at that time on the new season — and 3PM is also the time when kids are sent home from school, giving it symbolic meaning. Perhaps the kids of the Rainbow Room are release (or break out?) exactly at 3PM.