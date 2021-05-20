Rhythm Hero

Grand Blue Dreaming has gone on hiatus once again following one of the creator's hospitalization. Fans keeping up with new issues of Grand Blue (licensed as Grand Blue Dreaming in English) have gotten used to waiting for new releases lately as Kenji Inoue and Kimitake Yoshioka's original manga series recently came back from a hiatus due to Inoue's poor health. It's been successfully running in new issues of Kodansha's Good! Afternoon magazine since its return in March, but unfortunately the series will be heading into yet another hiatus soon due to one of the creators being hospitalized.