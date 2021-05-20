Toussaint Ties, Dawson Surpasses Euros Record In Women’s 100 Back

LCM Format (50m) Top 40 Finals: A, B, C, D (18&U) The first finals session of the 2021 Atlanta Classic will feature the finals of the women’s and men’s 200 free, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 400 IM. Florida junior Kieran Smith leads the men’s 200 free with his top US time of 1:46.30 while IMer Melanie Margalis leads the women’s race at 1:58.75. Athens’ Nic Fink enters the 100 breast with a slight advantage over training-mates Andrew Wilson and Kevin Cordes with his sub-1:00 morning effort of 59.84 while Athens’ Zoie Hartman leads the women’s side at 1:08.67. Then, freestyler Gretchen Walsh leads the women’s 100 fly at 58.70 while WR holder Caeleb Dressel headlines his signature event at 51.92. Bluefish teen Summer Smith‘s lifetime best of 4:43.43 leads the women’s 400 IM with Rio Olympic finalists Chase Kalisz (4:16.38) and Jay Litherland (4:21.02) closing the session with their top two men’s 400 IM seeds.