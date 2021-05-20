Toussaint Ties, Dawson Surpasses Euros Record In Women’s 100 Back

Germany’s Marc-André ter Stegen will miss next month’s European Championship after the Barcelona goalkeeper revealed he needs to undergo a procedure on his knee. The 29-year-old played the full 90 minutes in Sunday’s 2-1 home defeat by Celta Vigo which ended Barcelona’s La Liga title challenge with one game left in the season. Writing on Instagram, he said: “I have decided together with the medical team of the club that I will do a complementary intervention on my knee. I’m sad that I will miss the Euro 2020 this summer with Germany. For the first time in many years I will be a fan at home supporting my country, I hope we win it.”