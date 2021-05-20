newsbreak-logo
Genpact, EdCast, and Positive Planet US Partner to Provide Free Online Learning to Under-resourced Entrepreneurs

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGenpact, a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation; EdCast, a leader in online corporate learning and upskilling; and Positive Planet US, a non-profit organization that promotes inclusive and sustainable economic growth and employment, have joined forces to lend their respective expertise to support entrepreneurs and help them amplify their impact on the communities that they serve.

