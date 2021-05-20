Genpact, EdCast, and Positive Planet US Partner to Provide Free Online Learning to Under-resourced Entrepreneurs
Genpact, a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation; EdCast, a leader in online corporate learning and upskilling; and Positive Planet US, a non-profit organization that promotes inclusive and sustainable economic growth and employment, have joined forces to lend their respective expertise to support entrepreneurs and help them amplify their impact on the communities that they serve.aithority.com